Several BAMC clinics currently have enrollment availability

Thomas Solis, licensed vocational nurse, administers an influenza vaccine to pediatric patient Kamiaya Kreis at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Nov. 1, 2024.

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas May 5, 2025 – Brooke Army Medical Center has several primary care clinics currently open to enrollment of TRICARE Prime beneficiaries.



“Our teams of clinical professionals are ready to meet your primary care needs,” said Army Lt. Col. (Dr.) Gordon Mok, Department of Family and Community Medicine chief. “Our goal is to meet your family’s primary care needs close to your home and be able to keep the care of your family together where possible while ensuring best appropriate services are available to you all.”



The following clinics have availability:

• Pediatrics Clinic at BAMC is accepting children from newborn to 17 years old.



• CPT Jennifer M. Moreno clinics at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston:

o Adolescent and Young Adult Clinic is accepting young adults ages 12

to 23 years old.

o Family Medicine Clinic is accepting non-active-duty beneficiaries 18 to 64 years old.

o Active-Duty Clinic is for active-duty service members only.



• SPC Taylor Burk Family Medicine Clinic at JBSA-Camp Bullis is accepting patients ages 2-64 years old, and active-duty service members.



• Schertz Community Based Medical Home Family Medicine Clinic is accepting non-active-duty beneficiaries ages 2-64 years old.



“Our Westover Community Based Medical Home on the west side of San Antonio is not currently taking new patients but may have openings in the coming months,” Mok said.



TRICARE Prime beneficiaries who are already enrolled at any military health clinic can also transfer to a different clinic location if there is availability by calling Tricare or by visiting Tricare/TriWest online.



“Our family medicine clinics have same day acute appointments and routine appointments are usually available within 7 days,” Mok said.



To enroll or change your Primary Care Clinic call TriWest Healthcare Alliance at 888-TRIWEST (874-9378) or go to the milConnect website at https://milconnect.dmdc.osd.mil/milconnect/ and click on the “Manage Health Benefits” tab, then select “Beneficiary Web Enrollment.”



“We want our Tricare Prime beneficiaries to know they have access to high-quality care within our military health system across San Antonio, and our primary care teams are eager to build a relationship with you, to address your health concerns, and guiding you through your health journey,” Mok said.