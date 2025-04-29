Kentucky National Guard supports the 151st Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Soldiers and Airmen of the Kentucky National Guard augmented local law enforcement, assisted in guarding the Derby Trophy, and participated in the Finish Line detail during the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 3, 2025.



The Kentucky National Guard has a long history of supporting the City of Louisville during the Kentucky Derby. Over 150 soldiers and airmen from the Army and Air Guard partnered with marines, sailors, and coast guardsmen to augment the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) to ensure public safety, escort and guard the Derby Trophy, and render honors at the finish line during the races.



Military Police of the 438th Military Police Company were stationed at over 20 checkpoints throughout the area surrounding Churchill Downs, assisting LMPD officers in directing traffic and guiding visitors to the gates.



“It’s great to work together with [LMPD] to make this big event successful,” said Sgt. Ryan Dickerson of the 438th Military Police Company. Dickerson supervised his team of soldiers as they assisted in ensuring safe pedestrian crossing outside the Barbaro Statue Gate. “It’s good to build a relationship with them and get to know the civilians too. We’re community-based, so it’s good to see them excited to go in there, see the race, and be a part of the experience.”



The 438th Military Police Company’s presence helped to lighten LMPD's workload as over 140,000 visitors attended the Derby. Augmenting local law enforcement prevented LMPD from having to pull officers from service in the rest of the city, ensuring consistent law enforcement presence across the city without compromising service to Churchill Downs.



“The soldiers are fantastic. They jump up as soon as there’s anything they can do to help,” said Lt. Mont Taylor of the Louisville Metro Police Department. Taylor served as the commander for the central corridor between Fourth Street and Taylor Boulevard, encompassing multiple checkpoints served by both LMPD officers and members of the 438th. “People from across the country come to see this race. With them here, together we can set the best examples of what this country can provide.”



While soldiers supported the event outside Churchill Downs, others served inside, guarding the Derby Trophy and serving as its escort through the event. Each Derby Trophy is handcrafted from the finest materials months in advance of the race, and only the service members stationed to protect it are authorized to handle it until Governor Andy Beshear presents it to the race’s winner.



“I’ve never gotten to see this side of the Derby,” said Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Urbanowski. “It’s been great. It’s important for us to be here and look after the trophy.” Urbanowski volunteered for the Trophy Guard after the opportunity came to his unit.



As the Trophy made its way through Churchill Downs, the Trophy Guard displayed it for visitors to see until it reached the race track, where it was brought to the Pagoda in anticipation of the most important horse race in the world. As Beshear took his position at the Pagoda, service members of every branch marched to take formation at the finish line, rendering honors as the racers thundered through the Downs.



“This is one of the biggest sporting events worldwide, and that makes it a great opportunity for Soldiers to step out of their comfort zone. Louisville can’t do this on their own, so we have to keep our ties strong here with the Derby,” said Sgt. Michael Oxford of the 438th Military Police Company. “I used to see this even from the outside looking in. Now, I get to see it from the inside looking out. It’s clear that Kentucky loves its service members, and with that in mind, we absolutely must be

there for them. Plain and simple.”



As of the 151st race, the Kentucky National Guard has served at the Kentucky Derby for 119 years. Guarding the trophy and rendering honors at the finish line has become an important tradition and a tremendous honor among Kentucky service members, and the Kentucky National Guard looks forward to continuing those traditions at the 152nd Derby in 2026.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2025 Date Posted: 05.05.2025 12:11 Story ID: 497013 Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 29 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kentucky National Guard supports the 151st Kentucky Derby, by SGT Caleb Sooter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.