Walking the Deck, Leading the Way at NH Jacksonville

Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command holds it's second quarterly Deckplate Leadership Course at Naval Hospital Jacksonville. This one-and-a-half-day course is a professional development program designed primarily for new lead petty officers, chiefs, division officers, and department heads, and it is grounded in the principles of engaged frontline leadership.

One of the most effective approaches to cultivating strong, resilient leadership in the Navy is through deckplate leadership. Naval Hospital (NH) Jacksonville and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville are conducting quarterly deckplate leadership courses to develop and strengthen enlisted leadership across all ranks.

The Deckplate Leadership Course is a professional development program rooted in the principles of engaged, frontline leadership. It is primarily designed for new lead petty officers, chiefs, division officers, and department heads. This one-and-a-half-day course focuses on topics such as understanding and filling out fitness reports and evaluations, effective communication styles, and counseling techniques and feedback.

“Based on the results of the Defense Organizational Climate Survey, there is a demonstrated need for this course, which we now offer quarterly. It’s open to the hospital and all our clinics. We are also hoping to expand the in-person experience of this course beyond these walls to benefit a wider audience,” said Course Facilitator Lt. Brian Gluckman, operating room general surgery lead at NH Jacksonville.

This course emphasizes accountability, trust-building, and establishing effective communication. It equips leaders with the tools to lead by example, mentor their teams, and maintain operational readiness for our warfighters.

Chief Nursing Officer Special Assistant Expeditionary Medical Facility 150 Mike Capt. Aleah McHenry highlighted the significance of this course in supporting junior leadership. She said, “Many of our junior leaders are seeking guidance, and this course provides a valuable forum for open dialogue with seasoned leaders who’ve been in the field. It also plays a key role in fostering mentorship throughout the command. We have a strong network of support and established policies in place to help our junior leaders succeed.”

By focusing on real-world scenarios and cultivating a deeper connection between leaders and their crew, this course reinforces the core values of integrity, responsibility, and mission-focused leadership essential to success in the military environment.

Interested in signing up for the Deckplate Leadership Course? Email Gluckman at Brian.A.Gluckman.mil@health.mil. The upcoming schedule is listed below.

NH Jacksonville in the 2nd Deck Conference Room

Dates: July 29-30 & Sept. 29-30

Times:

• Day 1: 7:55 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Day 2: 8 a.m.-11 a.m.