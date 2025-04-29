DLA flu program successfully ends 2024-2025 season despite new challenges

Logistical challenges could not stop the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support’s Medical supply chain from successfully completing the 2024-2025 flu vaccine program Feb. 1.



Each year, the team accounts for anomalies that may arise during the procurement season to meet the program deadline, said Alexander Quiñones, Pharmaceutical Manufacturer/Distributor division chief.



Working closely with the DLA Distribution Center in Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, more than 3 million doses of the vaccine were distributed to military members globally.



This Department of Defense flu vaccine program oversees the precise support needed for the Defense Health Agency to supply enough vaccine dosages to protect the health of warfighters and DOD beneficiaries.



“This season’s program included three separate contracts totaling $42.4 million,” Quiñones said, “these contracts also resulted in 3.09 million flu vaccine doses, including 31,030 additional doses under contract to date.”



The Medical and Distribution team swiftly adapts to any last-minute changes that may arise throughout the season.



“Due to logistical timing, the [military] services need to submit their flu vaccine requirements before the season starts,” said Yu Chen, pharmaceutical manufacturer/distributor division contracting officer. “Therefore, real-time adjustments are needed for additional doses as more orders come in. However, material planners, [tailored vendor logistics specialists], cold chain team and contracting team work very closely together toward success and keeping the warfighter protected from the flu.”



This year, the team also overcame distribution issues posed by severe weather conditions across the United States.



“No matter what obstacles are thrown at us, our distribution plan accounts for them,” said Dana Dallas, Medical Cold Chain Program manager. “For example, this season we needed to work around distribution obstacles caused by snowstorms and hurricanes. We were still able to get on top of them, pivot and help DHA meet all metrics and requirements for the flu program.”



Throughout the season, the team is regularly in touch with several stakeholders, including vendors and partner government agencies.



“Our team continuously monitors communications with stakeholders to ensure battle rhythm and precise support,” Quiñones said.



The team also attends an annual wrap-up meeting with partners to review highlights and areas of improvement for next season.

