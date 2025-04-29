Troop Support’s Medical completes first containerized modular clinics order via ECAT to Army National Guard

For the first time, the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Medical supply chain enabled the procurement of two containerized modular clinics using the DLA Medical Electronic Catalog Program, a web-based purchasing platform.



Trusted partners can now use DLA Troop Support’s Medical ECAT to place a cradle-to-grave order for dental, x-ray, laboratory, primary care, trauma/emergency, maternity and infectious disease CMCs, said Medical Collective/Foreign Military Sales Division Chief Yvonne Poplawski.



The California Army National Guard was the benefactor of the inaugural clinics purchased through Medical’s ECAT Hospital Supply Division vendor equipment catalog ECAT earlier this winter.



“By DLA Troop Support’s Medical supply chain adding the containerized modular clinics DLA’s [Medical ECAT] program, this gives National Guard units a web-based purchasing option,” Poplawski said.



The initial CMCs ordered will assist the CAANG by maintaining battle rhythm and medical readiness posture for potential troop deployment.



“The provided CMCs are dental units that offer an enclosed workspace and privacy for the dentist and oral hygienists to conduct procedures for troops at the California National Guard's Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos,” said Thor Myers, Medical Customer Operations Collective Division commodity logistics specialist.



“The receipt of these [units] will increase the unit’s deployment readiness and allow for the customer to better provide patient support,” Myers said. “[The previous] set-up was a warehouse garage area not suited for efficient dental care.”



Medical’s customer operations team worked together and overcame several logistical challenges to ensure timely and successful delivery of the two CMCs.



“Initially, Troop Support coordinated with [the CAANG] key personnel on their requirements and needs prior to delivery,” Myers said. “After, we all worked through the delivery of the CMCs when we began addressing issues along with any corrective actions that needed to take place.”



“This initiative illustrates the DLA’s strong commitment to assisting the US Army National Guard with procurement of medical materiel and our DLA Troop Support Medical supply chain’s impact on enhancing their mission readiness,” said Poplawski.



The DLA Troop Support Medical supply chain offers logistical services like CMCs to meet the needs of Department of Defense and Whole of Government partners through ECAT.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2025 Date Posted: 05.05.2025 09:26 Story ID: 496985 Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Troop Support's Medical completes first containerized modular clinics order via ECAT to Army National Guard, by Alison Welski, identified by DVIDS