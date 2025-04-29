Troop Support’s Medical supply chain director briefs Special Operations Command

Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support’s Medical supply chain Director briefed a United States Special Operations Command class on the agency’s medical materiel resources last month in Tampa, Florida.



“This was an important opportunity to brief a critical mass of DOD logisticians on the full spectrum of support the DLA Troop Support Medical supply chain offers the warfighter,” Army Col. Bruce Argueta said.



“Our mission supporting America’s warfighter is unwavering.” Argueta continued. “DLA’s support is available every day in every situation by meeting basic and critical medical and pharmaceutical needs in both a contested and uncontested logistical environment.”



The inaugural Joint Special Operations Medical Logistics Course was created to cover the combat and trauma medicine joint logistics enterprise, health service logistics support in joint operations, and introduce attendees to DLA Medical’s capabilities, said Unites States Special Operations Command, Command Surgeon’s Office Chief of Medical Acquisitions and Logistics Army Capt. Jesspal Bachhal.



“The course also served as the DOD’s first Joint Medical Logistics training course open to all military occupations, civilians, and both Special Operations Forces and General Purpose Forces,” Bachhal said.



The JSOMLC included over 100 representatives from 45 organizations within the DOD, Argueta said.



“Informing logisticians on how medicine moves through the supply chain bridges the gap in knowledge by educating the medical force,” Argueta said. “It is essential to provide students with current known information that affects medical logistics not only at the strategic level, but also at the operational level so they can better influence processes at that point.”



By raising awareness of DLA’s resources, the goal is to strengthen the collective knowledge of those in attendance.



“Our goal is to have a smarter stronger DoD when it comes time to moving medical materiel,” Bachhal said. “Providing all students with this essential information enhances their capacity to support deploying and deployed SOF elements, partners, and indigenous populations in access-denied environments.”



The introduction to the DLA Medical supply chain will also enhance mission readiness and precision, Argueta said.



“It was an honor to provide those in attendance with the fundamental information needed to understand the intricacies within medical supply management to effectively conduct medical logistic tasks within their units,” Argueta said. “Presenting the information to a Joint All-Domain Operation environment—where SOF is a supporting asset—enhanced the observability and trialability of course material.”



Argueta’s briefing was well received in providing a greater shared familiarity with DLA resources, Bachhal said.



“End users need to know about DLA’s capabilities as a combat support agency, solving problems in the field,” Bachhal said. “I think that was the massive effect of having Col. Argueta brief the group at the event. DLA is not just there to provide support but also bridge that relationship. Even if DLA can't bridge a gap necessarily doesn't mean you cannot advise on how these teams can move forward with solving problems.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2025 Date Posted: 05.05.2025 09:24 Story ID: 496984 Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Troop Support’s Medical supply chain director briefs Special Operations Command, by Alison Welski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.