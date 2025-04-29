Civilian employees continue a tradition of volunteer service at Fort Drum

Photo By Michael Strasser | Volunteers can transform communities and enrich the lives of people, while also...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | Volunteers can transform communities and enrich the lives of people, while also benefiting from the experience of giving back. Clockwise, from left: Madison Clark, Fort Drum Assistant Fire Chief Joel Sova and Billie Elliott share their stories about volunteerism. Fort Drum celebrates its volunteers during Volunteer of the Quarter and Volunteer of the Year ceremonies, and this limited series highlights some of the work and accomplishments made for local volunteers and volunteer organizations. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (May 5, 2025) -- For the past two years, Madison Clark has been employed with the Soldier and Family Readiness Division’s Information and Referral, where she is stationed at the front desk inside the Family Resource Center.



In a sense, she’s like a first responder in her organization because she never knows what degree or extent of assistance the next call or person walking in will need.



Clark said it often reminds her of when she volunteered as a driver with the Indian River Ambulance Service in Jefferson County.



“I love chaotic environments, so I knew that would be something I could do to help people,” Clark said. “I was nervous when I started, but I began learning a lot right away. Having that hands-on experience was a big thing for me.”



Clark said the volunteer work could be emotional at times, always high-adrenaline, and never routine.



“There weren’t typical days,” she said. “Every time was different. I think a lot of people think that we kind of just show up at the station and kind of just sit there and wait for something to happen. It really wasn’t like that, at least for my agency. We were out helping the community all the time, showing up at school events and in the neighborhoods – making a difference.”



Clark said it was rewarding just being able to interact with community members outside of medical emergencies.



“It would make the day go by faster, and it kind of helped with the emotional aspect of the job, too,” she said.



Clark, a Watertown native, said she became more confident in herself and capable of handling uncomfortable situations. That came in handy when she began working with SFRD, having never visited Fort Drum before.



“Everything here was a new experience for me – working with service members, going through the gates to go to work, and then all the different training that is required,” Clark said.



“Honestly, as different as the environment was for me here compared to what I was doing before, it can be chaotic at times and that made me feel better,” she continued. “I felt comfortable because I could use my skills to deal with any situation.”



Clark was reminded of a recent occurrence when a family member visited the FRC, visibly stressed and angry because her household goods were damaged during the move to Fort Drum. Clark approached the situation calmly, letting the spouse know she was there to connect her with resources to resolve the problem.



“It’s really just making sure that their needs are met, and making sure they have the right resources,” Clark said.



Like Clark, Billie Elliott found that volunteering helped prepare her for civilian employment at Fort Drum.



During the height of the war on terrorism, Elliott said her husband was often deployed. She found a community of spouses that offered support and comfort during difficult times.



“Volunteer opportunities kept us busy, and kind of kept our minds occupied on other things,” she said.



As a new military spouse at Fort Benning, Georgia, volunteering with the Soldier and Family Readiness Group helped Elliott stay socially active.



“I had never left home before, and I was feeling really lonely,” she said. “Especially when your husband’s gone all the time, volunteering is just a good way to meet people, and also to get information and learn about the community.”



Elliott volunteered to work at homecoming ceremonies and other events, and she eventually assumed a leadership position.



“It was kind of like a domino effect,” she said. “There was just always something to do. And then through networking, I found out about MyCAA, which is now something I get to tell spouses about.”



The MyCAA (My Career Advancement Account) scholarship program provides eligible military spouses with financial assistance to pursue or maintain a license, certification, or associate’s degree needed to gain employment.



“I was able to go back to school and finish my degree, with the intention of going back into the workforce once our kids went to school,” Elliott said.



During an SFRG dinner, a guest speaker delivered a speech about volunteerism. Elliott said the impact of those words still resonates with her today.



“She talked about the power of volunteering,” Elliott said. “A lot of times, spouses have these ‘breaks’ in their careers because of life events and they can’t work. She made the point that many of us hadn’t thought about – that volunteering is a way to help others but also to help yourself. Every volunteer opportunity gives you more experience, and it fills those gaps in your employment history.”



Elliott began logging her volunteer hours in the Volunteer Management Information System, and by the time her family arrived at Fort Drum in 2016 she was ready to find employment.



“I started looking and I was here for over a year, but nothing was happening,” she said. “My husband was a first sergeant at 4-31(4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team), and I started volunteering over there to support the unit.”



A conversation with a senior spouse led to a referral at the Education Center and a contractor position.



“I knew my resume didn’t have a lot of work experience, but I had all my volunteer time on it,” Elliott said. “I was told that with my degree, volunteer experience and knowing my way around the military, it really made a difference.”



When their family moved to Fort Bliss, Texas, and then Fort Carson, Colorado, she was able to remain employed with the same contractor in the Education Center at both locations.



“We chose to come back to Fort Drum when my husband decided to retire, and this was my opportunity to try and get into the GS (government service) system,” Elliott said. “It was kind of my long-term goal all along, but I was reluctant to do so when my husband was still bouncing around from place to place.”



Elliott said it was a “full circle” moment when she returned to the Fort Drum Education Center, where she now works full time as an education services specialist.



“I feel this is where it all started for me with my career,” she said. “But all those years volunteering and networking gave me the experience to get me where I am. I’m very passionate about education and now I get to do something I love. I love being that person that can help a young Soldier obtain their educational goals.”



Fort Drum Assistant Fire Chief Joel Sova began working with Fort Drum Fire and Emergency Services in 2000, but he has been a volunteer firefighter longer than that.



“I joined the Sackets Harbor Fire Company in 1989, and 36 years later I am still an active member,” he said. “I was a typical kid growing up in Sackets Harbor, always watching the fire trucks go down the road with their lights and sirens going. Anytime the siren went off to notify the volunteers, I would ride my bike down to the corner and watch the guys arrive, grab their gear, and jump on the truck to leave for the call.”



Sova’s grandfather and two uncles also served in the same fire company, and his stepfather was a volunteer in his hometown.



“My youngest son is currently a volunteer with Sackets and is also a firefighter with Fort Drum Fire and Emergency Services,” he added.



Regardless of motivation and passion for helping others, being both a career firefighter and volunteer can be challenging at times.



“It does get difficult trying to balance everything,” Sova said. “When you first join a volunteer department you want to be there for everything. Your family life revolves around the fire department. Eventually you will start to learn you can’t be there for everything, but it eats at you deep down that you can’t. You start doing what you can and when you can.”



Sova said volunteer firefighters provide an essential service in their communities, and they take pride in protecting the people they call friends, family and neighbors.



“I think it is more important in small villages like Sackets Harbor where you were raised, and know most of the residents,” he said. “They are having possibly the worst day of their lives. And when they see familiar faces there to help them, I hope they feel a sense of relief and a great deal of support from people who care.”



Fort Drum community members who are looking for volunteer opportunities can stop inside The Peak between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. May 29 during Mountain Meet-Up.



There will be dozens of off-post and installation agencies and organizations in attendance highlighting all the different recreational, support and community service activities available in the North Country.

For more information, call (315) 772-6556 or 772-6566.



To learn more about volunteering, contact the Fort Drum Army Volunteer Corps Program at (315) 772-2899, or visit the Family Resource Center in Bldg. 11042 on Mount Belvedere Boulevard.



(Editor’s Note: This article is part of a limited series about volunteerism at Fort Drum, leading up to the annual Volunteer of the Year awards ceremony on May 9.)