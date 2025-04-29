Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civilian employees continue a tradition of volunteer service at Fort Drum

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2025

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Volunteers can transform communities and enrich the lives of people, while also benefiting from the experience of giving back. Clockwise, from left: Madison Clark, Fort Drum Assistant Fire Chief Joel Sova and Billie Elliott share their stories about volunteerism. Fort Drum celebrates its volunteers during Volunteer of the Quarter and Volunteer of the Year ceremonies, and this limited series highlights some of the work and accomplishments made for local volunteers and volunteer organizations. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Drum Army Volunteer Corps Program

