Civilian employees continue a tradition of volunteer service at Fort Drum

Volunteers can transform communities and enrich the lives of people, while also benefiting from the experience of giving back. Clockwise, from left: Madison Clark, Fort Drum Assistant Fire Chief Joel Sova and Billie Elliott share their stories about volunteerism. Fort Drum celebrates its volunteers during Volunteer of the Quarter and Volunteer of the Year ceremonies, and this limited series highlights some of the work and accomplishments made for local volunteers and volunteer organizations. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)