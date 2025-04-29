Hawai’i Army National Guard Identifies Top Soldiers with Best Warrior Competition

Photo By Staff Sgt. John Schoebel | Competitors in the Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG) pose for a group photo at the...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. John Schoebel | Competitors in the Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG) pose for a group photo at the completion of the 2025 HIARNG Best Warrior Competition in Waimanalo, Hawaii, April 6, 2025. HIARNG’s finest Soldiers, noncommissioned officers and commissioned officers competed for top honors over a three-day competition to try and earn the title of ‘Soldier of the Year’, ‘NCO of the Year’ or ‘Officer of the Year’ in their respective categories. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Schoebel) see less | View Image Page

Against the backdrop of lush hills and dense foliage on Bellows Air Force Base in Waimanalo on Oahu, Hawai’i, 13 Soldiers test their warrior skills, stamina and resilience during the Hawai’i Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition Apr. 4-6, 2025. Each competitor was challenged with heat, humidity, rough terrain and a grueling schedule to test grit and fortitude in the hopes of advancing to the regional competition in Arizona this May.

“Doing the hardest thing and still keeping morale gets easier when you have others going through the same,” said Spc. Elvis Salinas, a combat engineer with Alpha Company, 227th Brigade Engineer Battalion. He sees the competition as a stepping stone to an unwritten future.

Competing in the BWC could greatly enhance a Soldier's career. It showcases leadership, physical fitness, and military knowledge, which may lead to promotion or opportunities for career advancement.

“This gives me the motivation to keep progressing in my career,” said Sgt. Christopher Petersen, a senior network communication non-commissioned officer with the 227th BEB. Petersen attributed coming in first on the ruck march to being a hiker and having trained for a marathon before BWC.

“I can show people that anything you put your mind to is possible,” he said.

Competitors faced rigorous events such as a fitness challenge, stress marksmanship, night land navigation and an eight-mile ruck march, as well as tests on drill and ceremony, combat lifesaver skills and weapons systems. During the challenge, BWC fosters a sense of teamwork even though it is an individual competition.

Spc. Vu Nguyen, cavalry scout with B Troop, 299th Cavalry Regiment, favored competing with fellow junior enlisted, NCOs and officers and forging bonds.

“We’re all from different units so it’s pretty cool to build camaraderie with everyone,” said Nguyen. “I think it’ll help me become not just a better Soldier but a better person in general by having this experience.”

The annual competition is designed to identify the top Soldiers within the Hawai’i Army National Guard and tests participants on their physical, mental, and tactical abilities under high pressure, simulating real-world scenarios they might face in combat.

Sgt. Maj. Louis Race, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team operations sergeant major supporting BWC, believes in the importance of maintaining skills as Soldiers move up through the ranks.

“Both NCOs and officers need to keep drilling and practicing the skills we will always be utilizing, whether in combat or not,” said Race.

This becomes vital as tensions in the Pacific continue to rise. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s recent visit to the state of Hawai’i echoed the importance of military readiness in the region. Hegseth stated in March that America’s resolve to defend our interests in the Indo-Pacific is not to be doubted.

This year’s HIARNG BWC competitors proved that this commitment to training is found at every level in the formation.

1st Lt. Michael O’Bitts, a logistics officer with the 227th BEB, participated in BWC to support the Soldiers alongside him.

“I have to do all the things that Soldiers underneath me do,” said O’Bitts. “If I can’t, I can’t ever expect them to. What doesn’t hurt you makes you stronger and these guys are doing it.”

On the final day, participating Soldiers and NCOs closed with an appearance board and written exam, and exhibition officers were evaluated on an information brief.

At the HIARNG BWC closing ceremony, emotions ran high as the winners were announced.

Spc. Vu Nguyen garnered Soldier of the Year, Sgt. Christopher Petersen won NCO of the Year and 1st Lt. Jordan Linnell, Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 1st Squadron, 299th CAV, was named Officer of the Year.

Nguyen and Petersen will advance to the regional competition in Arizona this month and if they win, have the opportunity to compete in the national competition in Maryland in July.

Command Sgt. Maj. James Jimenez, HIARNG command sergeant major, honored the Soldiers’ dedication during the ceremony.

“It’s not just about physical strength or mental toughness, it’s a reflection of the values that define us as individuals as warriors,” said Jimenez. “We need to continuously build readiness and be able to fight and win our nation’s wars. It starts with us.”