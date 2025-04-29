Mind Over Muscle: Senior Airman Dana Shin Scores 100 on PT Test by Leading With Mental Strength

MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, Calif. (May 4, 2025) — Senior Airman Dana Shin doesn’t need a packed gym or a strict workout calendar to stay fit. Her most powerful piece of equipment? Her mindset.



“I think for me, it really starts with mentality,” said Shin, a personnel specialist assigned to the Wing Talent Management Consultant Office at March Air Reserve Base. “Being not just physically ready, but mentally prepared is important, especially for Airmen like me who sit behind a desk.”



Shin recently scored a perfect 100 on her annual Air Force physical fitness test, an accomplishment few achieve, and one she attributes less to brute strength and more to a steady practice of mental discipline and small, consistent habits.



But it wasn’t always this way. Born in Australia to Korean immigrant parents, Shin’s early years were marked by a lot of uncertainty and frequent moves.



“I used to see myself as mentally weak,” she said. “I felt different from all the people around me at school growing up. I did as best as I could, but I didn't have an outlet or a source that really made me feel confident in myself.”



Then, after graduating high school, her family faced homelessness, living out of their car and not always knowing where their next meal was going to come from. Understandably, it took a toll on Shin’s well-being.



“It was just a really unhealthy time, both mentally and physically,” she recalled. “When we were homeless, food was random. I couldn’t take care of my fitness and my weight would fluctuate. Sometimes all we would have to eat were donated baked goods. Sometimes we ate nothing and I wouldn't have any energy.”



Despite these hardships, Shin persevered. She eventually secured a scholarship to attend college was able to move into campus housing. Shortly after, she discovered CrossFit, a dynamic, high-intensity form of exercise that gave her an outlet for her frustrations and a means to challenge her inner-narrative.



“I started to have these mental conversations with myself,” she said. “Basically, ‘I don’t think I can do this, I’m scared about what’s going to happen.’ But as I kept going they became much more positive. I started saying I can do this, and I can get better. That transformation—from a negative mindset to a positive one—was huge for me.”



That same mindset helped her earn the Warhawk award during Basic Military Training and continues to power her performance today. Her current daily fitness routine is grounded in simplicity and consistency: morning pushups and lifting a barbell in her living room, followed by a short run, while listening to her favorite high energy music such as Kendrick Lamar and Bon Jovi.



However, it’s not about perfection. Shin emphasizes the mental and physical importance of finding a balance between hard work and recovery, especially as a traditional reservist who also works full time in healthcare administration.



“I’m really trying to work on doing one full rest day per week, where I just walk my dog or spend time with my husband,” she laughed. “Getting better at recognizing when I need to slow down is definitely a work in progress.”



Even her post-workout routine reflects this grounded approach. Her favorite after-exercise reward?



“Sweets. I love sweets,” she said, smiling. “Chocolate and those frozen teriyaki chicken meals from Trader Joe’s—anything that tastes better after a good workout.”



Shin doesn’t pretend that the motivation to go out and exercise is always high. Instead, she leans on habit and discipline to carry her through, and she advises that Airmen looking to improve their fitness levels do the same.



“For people trying to improve their PT scores, just start small,” she said. “Try 10 pushups a day. Then 11 the next day. It’s the little steps that make the biggest difference.”



That philosophy is something she hopes to share more broadly. Her team recently began holding monthly group workouts to build morale and camaraderie—a simple way to promote physical readiness and mental health across the unit. She advocates for other squadrons to do the same and hopes that one day March ARB will implement base-wide fitness events.



In an era where Airmen are being asked to meet higher standards of readiness and resilience, Shin’s story is a reminder that fitness isn’t just about reps, miles, or calories—it’s about mindset.



“I always wonder what kind of mentality people have when they’re working out,” she said. “No one’s thinking, ‘this is easy.’ But that’s the point—it’s the challenge that makes us stronger. When I’m running, I’m not thinking about work stress or what I have to do next, I’m thinking about what I can do in this moment. It’s a reminder that if I can get through this, I can get through anything.”

