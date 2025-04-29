VP-8 Holds 76th Change of Command

Misawa Air Base, Japan– Patrol Squadron (VP) 8 held a Change of Command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, on May 03, 2025, during which Cmdr. Derrick “DB” Bruce relieved Cmdr. AJ “Dumpster” Dierks.



Dierks joined the “Fighting Tigers” of VP-8 in May of 2023 as the executive officer following the commands deployment to 7th fleet area of responsibility (AOR). Dierks assumed command of VP-8 in May of 2024 as the 76th commanding officer in Jacksonville, FL. Under his leadership, VP-8 was recognized as the 2024 Battle Efficiency Award winner for Commander Naval Air Forces Atlantic.



Dierks thoughts on Change of Command: "Serving alongside the incredible men and women of VP-8 has been one of the greatest honors of my life—a time I will always remember with deep appreciation. This squadron has long stood as a benchmark of excellence, a legacy built by the culture each Sailor has shaped and the unwavering commitment you show to the mission and to one another. I am proud to have been part of the VP-8 team, proud of every single one of you Tigers, and excited to follow the continued success I know you’ll achieve throughout this deployment."



Bruce addresses the “Fighting Tigers”: "It is the privilege of a lifetime to take command of the world’s finest maritime patrol and reconnaissance squadron. The pride and professionalism each of you displays daily is nothing short of inspiring—and exactly what the mission demands. Our nation expects our very best, and that is exactly what we will deliver. The Fighting Tigers are ready—and we will remain ready."





Bruce is VP-8’s 77th commanding officer. He is a native of Dallas, Texas, attending Dallas Christian School. He went on to graduate from the United States Naval Academy in 2008, where he earned a bachelor of Science in Economics. Furthermore, He holds a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Florida. He was Designated a Naval Aviator in 2010.

Bruce will lead VP-8 through the remainder of the squadron’s deployment in both the 5th and 7th Fleet Areas of Responsibility.



The Fighting Tigers also welcomed Cmdr. Tracy “Mad dog” Maddox. Cmdr. Maddox was most recently stationed in Millington, TN.



VP-8 was commissioned as VP-201 in September 1942 in Norfolk, Virginia. During World War II, flying the sea-based PBM Mariner aircraft. In June 1947, the squadron transitioned to the land-based P-2V Neptune aircraft. The squadron was renamed to VP-8 in September 1948, and in October 1962, VP-8 became the first operational P-3 Orion squadron in the U.S. Navy. Following the squadron’s 37th P-3 Orion deployment, VP-8 transitioned to the P-8A Poseidon in 2015. VP-8 is currently deployed to the 5th and 7th fleet AORs.

