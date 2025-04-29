10th Mountain Division Soldiers Train for the Upcoming Mountain Peak Exercise

Photo By Sgt. Samuel Bonney | Staff Sgt. Leo Espina (left) and Pvt. Zachariah Platt, Soldiers from 2nd Battalion,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Samuel Bonney | Staff Sgt. Leo Espina (left) and Pvt. Zachariah Platt, Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 15th Artillery Regiment, prepare an M119 Howitzer for a sling-load drill in preparation for Mountain Peak at Fort Drum, New York, May 2, 2025. This training was focused on rehearsing operations that are planned for Mountain Peak while also continuing to strengthen the unit’s teamwork and joint arms cohesion. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samuel Bonney) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (May 2, 2025) — Soldiers from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team and 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (LI), executed cold-load training and elevator drills in preparation for the upcoming Mountain Peak exercise.

The training focused on sling-load operations, where CH-47 Chinook helicopters from the 3-10 General Support Aviation Battalion, 10th CAB and 2nd Battalion, 15th Field Artillery Regiment, practiced the movements of transporting M777 Howitzer cannons. The movement, referred to as elevator drills, is meant to enhance the speed and efficiency of moving heavy artillery by air, a key capability for rapid deployment during combat operations.

“By preparing the 10th Mountain Division’s Air Assault Battery, we are increasing our lethality and expendental movement,” said 1st Lt. Mason Beausoleil, a fire direction officer with 2-15 FA. “Being able to lead the assault on an objective using air assault capabilities helps us win the fight before the infantry gets in.”

The cold-load phase ensured troops from 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 2nd BCT, 10th MTN DIV (LI) were familiar with boarding procedures and internal cargo operations, while the elevator drills emphasized external loads and ground-to-air coordination. Aviation crews simulated movements for ground teams to practice securing the artillery pieces for lift-off.

“We want to get these repetitions in now so when it comes to a real life event, it's muscle memory,” said Sgt. Curtis Higgins, a team leader with 2-87 IN. “It's hard to think in the heat of the moment so after we establish this muscle memory, we will know what to do on instinct.”

Soldiers from 3-10 GSAB practiced tight synchronization with ground elements to simulate the demands of high-tempo missions.

The training supports readiness for Mountain Peak, a division-level exercise that tests combat effectiveness in austere environments. This tests various units' abilities to perform in a joint cohesion environment in preparation for the Joint Readiness Training Center rotation. Leaders emphasized the importance of teamwork, interoperability and cohesion across units.

As the 10th Mountain Division (LI) continues preparing for Mountain Peak, rehearsals like these ensure that Soldiers remain lethal, mobile and mission-ready for any future event.