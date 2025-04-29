The Science of Sound: 10th Mountain Division Band Builds Bridges with North Country Students

Photo By Sgt. Salvador Castro | Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division Band perform a mini concert for...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Salvador Castro | Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division Band perform a mini concert for students from the Lyme Central School District during STARBASE at Fort Drum, New York, May 2, 2025. STARBASE is a Department of Defense program that teaches students about STEM subjects and how they relate to everyday and military life. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Salvador Castro) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (May 2, 2025) – Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division Band brought their musical talents to the classroom to teach students from Lyme Central School District about the science behind music during a STARBASE event held May 2.



STARBASE, a Department of Defense-funded program, provides students with interactive STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) learning experiences on military installations. Throughout the year, North Country students gain hands-on exposure to how STEM education can lead to meaningful and rewarding careers.



“It’s great to offer an introduction to music and how we use it in the military,” said Spc. Catherine Minnier, a musician with the 10th Mountain Division Band. “A lot of these kids come from military families and some don’t, so it’s nice to share this with those who have no connection to Fort Drum or the Army.”



The band began their presentation with a mini-concert by the wind ensemble, performing iconic film scores from the Harry Potter and Star Wars franchises. Students then built their own harmonicas and explored how vibrations produce different sounds. The event concluded with another musical performance, during which students joined the band using the harmonicas they had just created.



“It was truly awesome to see the joy on the kids’ faces as they created music — not just together as a group, but also alongside us,” Minnier said.



Events like these enable STARBASE to continue fostering goodwill and mutual respect between military installations and their surrounding communities. By showing students the real-world application of STEM concepts, the program helps spark curiosity and inspires future innovators.



“It’s really great to connect with the kids and show our love for music while relating it to science,” said Staff Sgt. Angie Anders, a musician with the 10th Mountain Division Band.



Fort Drum’s STARBASE program provides a valuable opportunity for students to grow and develop their interest in STEM, offering direct engagement with experts who can inspire the next generation of problem-solvers.