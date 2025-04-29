From One Sailor, a Family Transformed

WASHINGTON – For Yeoman 1st Class Marcus Morris, joining the Navy was the first step in a life-changing journey—one that would eventually inspire several others to follow in his footsteps, including his own brother.



Assigned to the staff of the Assistant Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for warfighting development, Morris provides administrative support for a team of more than 80 Sailors and civilians at the Pentagon. He manages a wide range of responsibilities, from performance evaluations and awards to travel coordination and security access.

But beyond his official role, Morris has lived out the Navy Recruiting Command’s motto: Every Sailor is a Recruiter.



Over the past several years, Morris has helped guide multiple friends and family members into naval service. Among them are his younger brother, a cousin, a high school classmate, and a childhood best friend. He also has another cousin currently working with a recruiter.



“I joined the Navy because I didn’t have a plan after high school,” said Morris. “I didn’t want to go to college just to go. I met someone who had served, and he really sold me on the opportunities the Navy provided. Looking back, it’s the best decision I ever made.”



Since enlisting in 2016, Morris earned two college degrees, lived in three cities, visited five countries, and purchased a home. He credits the Navy with helping him build a stable and fulfilling life, which is something he wanted to share with others.



“Once my family and friends saw the quality of life I had, it wasn’t hard to influence them to consider the Navy,” he said.



Among those who followed his lead are:

• Seaman Apprentice Maurice D. Morris, 23, currently attending information systems technician “A” School.

• Seaman Quentin J. T. Anderson, 26, in submarine school as an information systems technician (submarines); received an enlistment bonus.

• Seaman Marlisa E. Sears, 29, an electronics technician candidate currently in boot camp with a bonus.

• Yeoman 2nd Class Jyron T. Wright, 25, stationed at Navy Support Facility Poland.



For Morris, the process of helping them enlist varied. “Sometimes I drove them to the recruiting station myself. Other times I submitted referrals online or called recruiters directly,” he said. “Whatever would get them there fastest, and before they could change their minds.”



While challenges like credit issues came up for some, Morris stayed involved at every step, helping them overcome hurdles and stay focused.



His efforts didn’t go unnoticed. Morris has received two Flag Letters of Commendation (FLOCs) for successful referrals through the Every Sailor is a Recruiter program.

Still, recognition was never the goal.



“I’ve never really talked about it until now,” Morris said. “I didn’t do it for awards. I just wanted them to have the same chance I did.”



On April 24, he and his brother stood together in uniform for the first time during graduation at Recruit Training Command (RTC) in Great Lakes, Illinois, which was a proud and emotional moment.



“He called me after going through the gas chamber and said he hated every second,” Morris recalled with a laugh. “Said it was my fault. But then he thanked me in the same breath.”



That moment, he said, made every effort worth it.

Morris plans to stay in the Navy for at least 20 years and is applying to become a Limited Duty Officer in the administrative community. His ultimate hope? To one day be stationed alongside his brother.



When asked what military service meant to him, Morris didn’t hesitate.

“It means everything,” he said. “It gave me a purpose, and now it’s given my family a future. The most rewarding part has been hearing my mom say how proud she is of both of us.”



