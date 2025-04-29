Commander, U.S. Space Command visits Naval War College

Photo By Kristopher Burris | NEWPORT, R.I.— Gen. Stephen N. Whiting, Commander, U.S. Space Command (USSPACECOM),...... read more read more Photo By Kristopher Burris | NEWPORT, R.I.— Gen. Stephen N. Whiting, Commander, U.S. Space Command (USSPACECOM), delivers a lecture on space as a warfighting domain to students, staff and faculty at the U.S. Naval War College (NWC) onboard Naval Station Newport, RI, May 2, 2025. The lecture discussed how USSPACECOM, working with Allies and partners, plans, executes, and integrates military space power into multi-domain global operations in order to deter aggression, defend national interests, and when necessary, defeat threats. Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to anticipate and prepare strategically for the future, strengthen the foundations of peace, and create a decisive warfighting advantage. (U.S. Navy photo by Kristopher Burris) see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I.— Gen. Stephen N. Whiting, Commander, U.S. Space Command (USSPACECOM), visited the U.S. Naval War College (NWC) onboard Naval Station Newport, RI, May 02, 2025.



In addition to meeting with NWC President, Rear Adm. Darryl Walker, Whiting delivered a lecture on space as a warfighting domain to students, staff and faculty.



The lecture, part of the college’s Lectures of Opportunity (LOO) series, covered how USSPACECOM plans, executes, and integrates military spacepower into multi-domain global operations in order to deter aggression, defend national interests, and when necessary, defeat threats.



During the lecture, Whiting discussed how, in an increasingly complex global security environment, the delivery of space-enabled capabilities to the Joint Force and cooperation with partners and Allies is critical to achieving space superiority.



“Space is a team sport,” said Whiting. “And that team is going to look to the United States for leadership.”



Following the lecture, Whiting also met with space professionals assigned to NWC, including 5 currently enrolled U.S. Space Force students, discussing their education and future opportunities.



He also spoke to senior flag-level leaders enrolled in the college’s Joint Force Maritime Component Commander (JFMCC) course, discussing the importance of space capabilities to maritime warfare at the operational level.



In addition to coverage under the college’s National Security Affairs and Joint Military Operations department core curricula and three space related elective courses, NWC recently increased education and research efforts related to space operations through its newly introduced



Space Studies Group. The group, in collaboration with USSF’s Space Training and Readiness Command, focuses on teaching, research and wargaming related to space domain security and policy issues.



Whiting’s lecture will also be used as a part of NWC’s new Perspectives on Modern War course, in which students examine emerging challenges in the international security environment to answer the most critical warfighting questions of the day.



NWC’s space related electives include Space and National Power, The Space Environment and Space Missions and Capabilities.



NWC’s LOO series is designed to expose students to diverse viewpoints from leaders, researchers and practitioners in the field of national security and defense matters.



