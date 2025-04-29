Cadet Wing commander promotes warrior ethos

Photo By Ray Bahner | U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Wing Commander Cadet 1st Class Joseph Tschetter takes...... read more read more Photo By Ray Bahner | U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Wing Commander Cadet 1st Class Joseph Tschetter takes command of the Cadet Wing on the Terrazzo, Jan. 3, 2025. As the Academy’s highest-ranking cadet, Tschetter is instrumental in cadet development as warrior leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ray Bahner) see less | View Image Page

As Cadet Wing commander, Cadet 1st Class Joseph Tschetter connects cadets with U.S. Air Force Academy command staff to foster military excellence and warrior ethos. Additionally, the Academy’s highest-ranking cadet supports the Cadet Wing’s development into warfighters prepared to tackle modern combat challenges.



During his tenure, he has worked to ensure mission execution and support military training. He notes that he is a cadet as well as a commander and keeps the Cadet Wing’s interests in mind.



“Most of the challenges in my job come from balancing the tasks of institutional objectives and cadet needs because they do not directly overlap,” Tschetter said. “I take care of my people and ensure that their voices are heard.”



From enlisted servicemember to the highest-ranking cadet

A prior-enlisted servicemember, Tschetter began his military career as an ammunition systems specialist. He said his entire family expressed pride when he joined the Air Force after high school and encouraged him to apply for an Academy appointment a few years later. Tschetter graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School in 2021 and joined the Cadet Wing that fall.



Now, Tschetter leads four groups of 10 squadrons each and is at the top of the cadet leadership structure. He stresses the importance of accountability.



“I’ve learned that the highest functioning organizations don’t get there from simply being given what they want all the time,” Tschetter said. “Rather, they get there from a culture of having institutional pride and ownership over their actions and products.”



Sharpening skills as a warrior leader

The command experience sharpened Tschetter’s skills as a leader of character and quality. Already, he has developed resilience to embrace constructive criticism.



A point of pride for Tschetter is how he supports the Cadet Wing’s warfighting development to strengthen its collective warrior ethos.



“Ready Airman Training has impacted the whole Cadet Wing,” Tschetter said. “The scope of the training has transitioned to focus more on becoming warfighters who are ready to lead on Day One. The RAT training makes up a large portion of the warfighter training efforts at the Academy.”



Cadets are pictured in formation during the U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Wing change of command ceremony on the Terrazzo, Jan. 3, 2025. Cadet 1st Class Joseph Tschetter assumed command from Cadet 1st Class Grace Beal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ray Bahner)



‘A proven performer, trusted leader’

Cadet Squadron 18 commander, Lt. Col. Leslie Martell, observed airmanship and leadership qualities in Tschetter that she felt would serve the Cadet Wing well. He became the first cadet mission-qualified in the TG-17A on the Academy Glider Demonstration Team and has completed more than 185 instructional sorties and 165 flight hours. As a warrior scholar, Tschetter made the A-Team/Aces List four times. The list honors cadets with a 4.0 grade point average in academics and physical fitness. Martell also praised Tschetter’s leadership characteristics such as humility, credibility and approachability.



“As Cadet Wing commander, Cadet Tschetter has excelled in keeping the wing and cadet leadership staff on track, balancing discipline with approachability,” Martell said. “That impressive feat highlights his natural ability to lead effectively. He is a proven performer, trusted leader and future officer with unlimited potential — one who will undoubtedly make a lasting impact in the Air Force.”



The lasting impact of Academy leadership experience

After Tschetter earns a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from the Academy, he plans to attend graduate school at Purdue University before pilot training. He believes his experience leading the Cadet Wing will prepare him for a successful career as an Air Force pilot and leader. He notes that his ability to remain calm in very stressful environments and exercise sound judgment prepares him for pilot training.



“The biggest advantage I will have from serving as commander is the mentorship and experience working with high-ranking military officers,” Tschetter said. “Understanding the purpose of a commander’s intent and knowing how to execute within those left and right boundaries is something that has allowed me to be successful in my role as cadet commander. I also now better understand what it means to lead people.”