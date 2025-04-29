Cadet Wing commander promotes warrior ethos

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Wing Commander Cadet 1st Class Joseph Tschetter takes command of the Cadet Wing on the Terrazzo, Jan. 3, 2025. As the Academy’s highest-ranking cadet, Tschetter is instrumental in cadet development as warrior leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ray Bahner)