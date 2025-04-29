Navy Expeditionary Systems PMO enhancing Navy readiness for operations in contested environments

Courtesy Photo | WASHINGTON (May 1, 2025) -- Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey, commander, Naval Facilities...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | WASHINGTON (May 1, 2025) -- Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, speaks during a ceremony to establish the Navy Expeditionary Systems program office (PMO 305) at the Washington Navy Yard May 1. PMO 305 will equip Navy expeditionary units including the Seabees, naval beach groups, explosive ordnance disposal units, naval expeditionary logistics forces and maritime expeditionary security forces with tactical vehicles, construction, weight handling, expeditionary basing, tools and personal infantry gear. Reorganizing the NES team and establishing it as a program office under Program Executive Office Industrial Infrastructure is part of the Navy’s ongoing efforts to streamline operations and increase warfighter lethality and resilience. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Stachyra) see less | View Image Page

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) transferred responsibility for Navy Expeditionary Systems (NES) acquisition to the Program Executive Office Industrial Infrastructure (PEO II) during a ceremony that also established NES as Program Management Office (PMO) 305 May 1.



Reorganizing the NES team and establishing it as a program office under PEO II is part of the Navy’s ongoing efforts to streamline operations and increase warfighter lethality and resilience.



“PMO 305 will enhance America’s military readiness,” said PEO II Program Executive Officer Mark Edelson. “Today’s milestone is an important step to deliver materiel solutions to our warfighters operating in contested environments, ensuring that Navy expeditionary forces prevail in any conflict. PMO 305 will innovate and deliver equipment to enable military logistics during distributed maritime operations within the Joint environment.”



The Navy’s expeditionary forces conduct combat, combat support, and combat service support across the full spectrum of naval, joint and combined operations, enabling access from the sea and freedom of action throughout the sea-to-shore and inland operating environments.



“From World War II to today, expeditionary forces have been the vanguard of American military power, operating in austere environments to project power, deliver humanitarian assistance, and enable follow-on forces,” said Edelson. “Whether landing on contested shores, repairing vital infrastructure in foreign theaters, or swiftly responding to disasters, Navy expeditionary forces exemplify excellence in combat and compassion in crises.”



NAVFAC will continue to provide the technical and contracting services for NES and other Navy expeditionary systems to PEO II, the NAVFAC-affiliated PEO.



“NAVFAC has a long history of solving material and logistics challenges, from Seabee battalions building and fighting their way across the Pacific in World War II to building advance bases during the war on terrorism,” said NAVFAC Commander Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey. “Today’s establishment of PMO 305 within PEO II is a next step to improving the Navy’s contested logistics capabilities. This transition will enhance our ability to acquire common, sustainable systems and remain agile for future operational challenges.”



The transition of program management responsibilities is expected to improve standardization across naval expeditionary forces, notably as PEO II works with PEO Land Systems, which oversees similar Marine Corps acquisitions, and increases coordination with the Navy type commanders. PMO 305 will use the department’s systems acquisition processes to deliver to cost, schedule and performance criteria.



“Providing our Sailors with the necessary equipment has always been my top priority. We must ensure that our Sailors are equipped to succeed in their missions,” said Nick Hall, PMO 305 program manager. “As the program manager, I am committed to ensuring that PMO 305 acquires the right capabilities at the right time and within budget constraints to address current and future national security challenges.”



PMO 305 will equip 394 expeditionary units with an inventory of over $5 billion across a range of requirements including tactical vehicles, construction, weight handling, expeditionary basing, tools and personal infantry gear. Among the organizations outfitted by PMO 305 are the naval construction force --the Seabees -- naval beach groups, explosive ordnance disposal units, naval expeditionary logistics forces and maritime expeditionary security forces.



PEO II exercises programmatic authority under the Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Research, Development and Acquisition), responsible for cost, schedule and performance oversight of PMO 305 as well as the Logistics Over the Shore program (PMO 314) and the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (PMO 555). For more information on PEO II and its affiliated programs, visit https://www.navfac.navy.mil/PEO-Industrial-Infrastructure/



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command is the naval shore facilities, base operating support, and expeditionary engineering systems command that delivers life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to fleet and Marine Corps priorities. For more information on NAVFAC, visit https://www.navfac.navy.mil/