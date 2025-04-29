250501-N-CS075-1003

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

WASHINGTON (May 1, 2025) -- Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, speaks during a ceremony to establish the Navy Expeditionary Systems program office (PMO 305) at the Washington Navy Yard May 1. PMO 305 will equip Navy expeditionary units including the Seabees, naval beach groups, explosive ordnance disposal units, naval expeditionary logistics forces and maritime expeditionary security forces with tactical vehicles, construction, weight handling, expeditionary basing, tools and personal infantry gear. Reorganizing the NES team and establishing it as a program office under Program Executive Office Industrial Infrastructure is part of the Navy’s ongoing efforts to streamline operations and increase warfighter lethality and resilience. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Stachyra)