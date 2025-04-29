Corps of Engineers releases Line 5 Tunnel Project tentative timeline

Photo By Brandon Hubbard | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District released an updated Line 5 Tunnel...... read more read more Photo By Brandon Hubbard | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District released an updated Line 5 Tunnel Project permit review and Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) timeline May 2, 2025. The Draft EIS is expected to be published in the Federal Register on May 30, 2025. The Detroit District will conduct a 30-day public comment period (May 30 to June 30, 2025) following the release of the Draft EIS. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers illustration) see less | View Image Page

DETROIT – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District released an updated Line 5 Tunnel Project permit review and Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) timeline May 2, 2025.

The Draft EIS is expected to be published in the Federal Register on May 30, 2025. The Detroit District will conduct a 30-day public comment period (May 30 to June 30, 2025) following the release of the Draft EIS.

“Public participation is an important part of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process to ensure a thorough environmental analysis, and an effective, consistent and well-informed decision,” Detroit District Commander Lt. Col. Wallace Bandeff said.

The Line 5 Tunnel Project is a proposal by Enbridge Energy, Limited Partnership (Enbridge) to construct a tunnel beneath the Straits of Mackinac in Lake Michigan. The tunnel would house a replacement segment of Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline, which transports crude oil and natural gas liquids. The Detroit District is reviewing Enbridge’s permit application (File LRE-2010-00463-56-A19) pursuant to Section 10 of the Rivers and Harbors Act of 1899 and Section 404 of the Clean Water Act for a Department of the Army permit.

The public and concerned parties are welcome to provide comments on the Draft EIS via the Line 5 Tunnel EIS website at https://www.line5tunneleis.com/ or virtually at a date to be determined and announced.

All submitted comments are included in the Detroit District’s administrative record, analyzed, and considered in the preparation of the final EIS and other parts of the District’s review, as applicable.

With the current timeline, the Record of Decision date is anticipated in fall 2025. The

accompanying graphic shows the tentative timeline and can also be found at https://www.line5tunneleis.com/nepa-timeline-copy/.

As of April 15, 2025, the Detroit District is processing the permit application using special processing procedures in compliance with Executive Order (EO) 14156.

In EO 14156, the President declared a national emergency under the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. § 1621) based upon the finding that the United States’ insufficient energy production, transportation, refining, and generation constitutes an unusual and extraordinary threat to our Nation’s economy, national security, and foreign policy.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District determined this permit request meets the terms of EO 14156 and, therefore, is subject to special emergency permitting procedures to address an energy supply situation.

“The Detroit District continues to prepare an EIS and comply with all applicable legal and policy requirements, including its federal trust responsibility to Tribal Nations, the National Historic Preservation Act, the Endangered Species Act, and the National Environmental Policy Act,” Lt. Col. Bandeff said. “These processes will inform the District’s permit decision.”

Questions can be directed to Detroit District public affairs at lrepao@usace.army.mil.