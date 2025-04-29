Corps of Engineers releases Line 5 Tunnel Project tentative timeline

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District released an updated Line 5 Tunnel Project permit review and Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) timeline May 1, 2025.

The Draft EIS is expected to be published in the Federal Register on May 30, 2025. The Detroit District will conduct a 30-day public comment period (May 30 to June 30, 2025) following the release of the Draft EIS. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers illustration)