Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corps of Engineers releases Line 5 Tunnel Project tentative timeline

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Corps of Engineers releases Line 5 Tunnel Project tentative timeline

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Brandon Hubbard 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District released an updated Line 5 Tunnel Project permit review and Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) timeline May 1, 2025.
    The Draft EIS is expected to be published in the Federal Register on May 30, 2025. The Detroit District will conduct a 30-day public comment period (May 30 to June 30, 2025) following the release of the Draft EIS. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers illustration)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 11:22
    Photo ID: 9010056
    VIRIN: 250502-O-AU317-7719
    Resolution: 1280x720
    Size: 127.95 KB
    Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
    Hometown: MACKINAW CITY, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps of Engineers releases Line 5 Tunnel Project tentative timeline, by Brandon Hubbard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    USACE
    Detroit District
    Line 5

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download