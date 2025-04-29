USAG Bavaria TAP counselors bring help turn Soldiers civilian

Photo By Natalie Simmel | Though the path from active-duty service to civilian life can prove challenging, three...... read more read more Photo By Natalie Simmel | Though the path from active-duty service to civilian life can prove challenging, three counselors with the Transition Assistance Program at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria have both exemplified the program’s success while guiding other outgoing service members who are making the transition themselves see less | View Image Page

ROSE BARRACKS, Germany – Though the path from active-duty service to civilian life can prove challenging, three counselors with the Transition Assistance Program at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria have both exemplified the program’s success while guiding other outgoing service members who are making the transition themselves.



Scott Johnson, Trey Gullick and Brett Macy, who transitioned from active duty and now serve as counselors at the largest TAP center in the European theater, have helped thousands of enrolled service members prepare for their future careers through workshops, seminars and individual counseling.



“It’s a success story for our installation because it represents a rewarding cycle of Veterans supporting one another,” Jonelle Boye, transition services manager, said of the three counselors on her team. “It’s inspiring to see service members who have made the shift to civilian life now helping others navigate that same journey.



“The TAP initiative significantly strengthens the community,” Boye continued. “It promotes camaraderie and creates meaningful connections, benefiting both the counselors and those participating in the program. It also provides crucial support to those transitioning to civilian life, ensuring they feel backed throughout the entire process. Ultimately, it demonstrates how veterans can continue to make a positive impact and serve in new ways after their military careers.”



Johnson during his time as an active-duty Soldier was a detainee operations observer, coach/trainer for Joint Multinational Readiness Center’s Raptor Team at USAG Bavaria – Hohenfels. Now he works as a transition counselor. His move to TAP in 2024 was driven by his desire to continue helping those who serve.



“I wanted to work here because I wanted to stay within the military community,” Johnson said. “I knew that helping Soldiers transition out of the military was the best way for me to keep supporting them and ensure they’re on the right track.”



He also had personal reasons for staying in Bavaria.



“My wife and children wanted to stay here as much as I did,” he said. “They love Germany, especially the history and culture of Bavaria. The community here is tight-knit, and everyone feels like family.”



Gullick, another transition counselor on the TAP team, recently retired as a first sergeant from the 7th Army Training Command. He brings years of leadership experience to his new role from his active-duty career.



“This is the only place I’ve worked,” Gullick said. “I’ve always been here, so it’s near and dear to my heart.



“I wanted to continue to help Soldiers,” he continued. “I wanted to be closer to the people that I knew, that I worked with in the Army, the people who I was a first sergeant for. And now I’m able to work with them as a civilian, to help them transition into being a civilian. So, it’s like everything is coming full circle.”



Gullick uses his work skills and experiences from active duty, where he often counseled his Soldiers, into his new civilian career role.



“My counseling skills translated perfectly,” he said. “Now I’m helping Soldiers with their career goals and future plans to set them up for success after the Army.”



While both Johnson and Gullick were already in the USAG Bavaria footprint, Macy, another transition counselor, came to Germany through an internship with the Career Skills Program. CSP assists service members nearing the end of their military career by providing up to six months of internships in their chosen field. He stopped by the TAP building to talk to Veterans Affairs while he was interning with a German insurance and investment company.



“I walked in looking for assistance and ended up finding my next career,” Macy said of his visit to TAP.



Macy retired in 2024 as a sergeant first class from the Reserve Officer Training Corps in Camp Atterbury, Indiana.



“I had a rough transition because I was far from a major base, so I had to figure everything out on my own,” he said. “That’s one reason I’m excited to work here – so I can help younger service members have a smoother transition.”



Macy, Gullick and Johnson all provide one key, piece of advice to service members looking to leave service: “Go early, go often!”



Service members are encouraged to begin the TAP process 18 months before their separation date – or 24 months for retirees – to fully benefit from the resources and services available to them. TAP offers workshops and seminars on searching for jobs, writing resumes, preparing for interviews and planning finances. They also provide one-on-one career counseling to help service members set and achieve their career goals. TAP can also connect service members with employment opportunities, training, job fairs and more.



The program can also help service members work with the VA on educational benefits, home-buying and disability claims.



“No other organization or industry invests the same level of time, money, effort and resources into supporting individuals as they transition out,” Boye said. “Working for TAP is incredibly rewarding, and we take great pride in the impact we have on the lives of those we serve.”



Boye made it clear that starting the TAP process does not automatically initiate separation from active duty.



“TAP is not a declaration of leaving the Army,” she said. “If service members decide to reenlist, everything they’ve done in the process – attending classes, briefings, or counseling – remains valid for three years. There’s no issue with reenlisting.”



Boye also encouraged service members to include their Families in the transition process.



“Spouses are welcome to participate in TAP,” she said. “We highly encourage spouses to join their service members in the program, as it’s part of their transition as well.”



TAP offers a vital support network for service members at a critical point in their careers and lives, and transition counselors such as Johnson, Gullick and Macy, know the challenges and can help.



To learn more about TAP, visit https://home.army.mil/bavaria/Directorates/dhr/TAP.