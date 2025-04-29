Though the path from active-duty service to civilian life can prove challenging, three counselors with the Transition Assistance Program at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria have both exemplified the program’s success while guiding other outgoing service members who are making the transition themselves
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2025 09:59
|Photo ID:
|9009839
|VIRIN:
|250312-O-TR184-3597
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.81 MB
|Location:
|VILSECK, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Bavaria TAP counselors bring help turn Soldiers civilian, by Natalie Simmel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Bavaria TAP counselors bring help turn Soldiers civilian
No keywords found.