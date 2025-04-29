Norfolk Naval Shipyard Welcomes Panacea Behavioral Health and Wellness to Assist Sailors, Personnel, and Family Members

Courtesy Photo | Norfolk Naval Shipyard welcomed Panacea Behavior Health and Wellness Center in 2024 to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Norfolk Naval Shipyard welcomed Panacea Behavior Health and Wellness Center in 2024 to help promote open conversations around mental health with teammates. Panacea currently offers counseling services to Sailors, veterans, spouses, and family members. Civilians are also welcome and encouraged to participate, with Panacea covered under most insurance providers for civilians, in-network with all Tricare plans, and grant funding from the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. Panacea has representatives available every Tuesday at Callaghan Fitness Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering assessments and counseling services to those within the shipyard, including active duty, veterans, dependents, and civilians. Representatives will also be available soon at Naval Station Norfolk for those stationed there. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact info@panaceabhwc.com. If any additional dates are needed, Panacea encourages NNSY teammates to reach out to see what dates and times are available so a member of their team can assist. see less | View Image Page

In observance of Mental Health Awareness Month, May is a time to shine a light on the importance of emotional well-being – promoting open conversations around mental health. Everyone has an important role to play in fostering a culture that prioritizes mental wellness, breaking down the stigmas associated. Together, we can provide overall awareness in what resources are available, offer support to our teammates whenever possible, and encourage others to seek aid when needed – providing them the help they need without shame or fear.



At Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), we stand by our workforce and want to ensure each teammate is cared for, providing the resources needed so that everyone has the tools they need to not only protect their physical health – but also their mental health. One such tool comes in the grant partnership with Panacea Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, a patient-centered mental health and wellness practice who joined our efforts in 2024.



“We’re excited to be part of America’s Shipyard, providing an avenue for those who need a safe place to be heard and supported through their mental health journey,” said Sandra Walker Nichols, PhD, APRN, FNP-BC, GNP-BC, PMHNP-BC, a psychiatric nurse practitioner with Panacea. “Our team at Panacea is well-trained to assist those in the military environment and has a wide range of talents and personalities suited to assist those who reach out to us.”



She continued, “We want folks to know that we’re here to support them. It’s our goal to help make people’s lives better and to get them on the right path for them. We want to have conversations with you, listen to what you have to share. So many people need someone to talk to, someone who can validate what they are going through without judgement, someone who can empathize with you and help you find your way through it. We at Panacea are here to help!”



Panacea currently offers counseling services to Sailors, veterans, spouses, and family members. Civilians are also welcome and encouraged to participate, with Panacea covered under most insurance providers for civilians, in-network with all Tricare plans, and grant funding from the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. Panacea has representatives available every Tuesday at Callaghan Fitness Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering assessments and counseling services to those within the shipyard, including active duty, veterans, dependents, and civilians. Representatives will also be available soon at Naval Station Norfolk for those stationed there. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact info@panaceabhwc.com. If any additional dates are needed, Panacea encourages NNSY teammates to reach out to see what dates and times are available so a member of their team can assist.



“As we continue to serve at America’s Shipyard, we are continuing to be flexible in our offerings, looking for new ways to benefit the Sailors, families, and workforce in promoting healthy mindsets,” said Nichols.



“We recognize the critical importance of mental health and well-being for all of our employees and their families,” said Shipyard Commander, Capt. Jip Mosman. “Together, we can ensure that every member of our shipyard community feels valued, supported, and empowered to take care of their mental health, both on and off the job.”