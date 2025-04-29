Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Welcomes Panacea Behavioral Health and Wellness to Assist Sailors, Personnel, and Family Members

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard welcomed Panacea Behavior Health and Wellness Center in 2024 to help promote open conversations around mental health with teammates. Panacea currently offers counseling services to Sailors, veterans, spouses, and family members. Civilians are also welcome and encouraged to participate, with Panacea covered under most insurance providers for civilians, in-network with all Tricare plans, and grant funding from the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. Panacea has representatives available every Tuesday at Callaghan Fitness Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering assessments and counseling services to those within the shipyard, including active duty, veterans, dependents, and civilians. Representatives will also be available soon at Naval Station Norfolk for those stationed there. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact info@panaceabhwc.com. If any additional dates are needed, Panacea encourages NNSY teammates to reach out to see what dates and times are available so a member of their team can assist.

