U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jared E. Mitchell Biography

Command Sgt. Maj. Jared E. Mitchell assumed his position as the 2d Theater Signal Brigade Command Sergeant Major, May 2, 2025. He is the senior enlisted Soldier in the brigade, and principal advisor to the commander.



CSM Mitchell entered the United States Army in December 1998, and attended basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia. He attended Advance Individual Training at Fort Gordon, Georgia, and upon completion was awarded the MOS 31U. In 2002, the MOS was changed to 25U, Signal Systems Support Specialist.



His previous assignments include the 3rd Armored Calvary Regiment, 1st Brigade 25th Infantry Division (Stryker), 172nd Stryker Brigade, 1st Brigade 25th Infantry Division (Stryker), 555th Engineer Brigade, Charlie Network Support Company First Sergeant 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, Headquarters Support Company First Sergeant 7th Infantry Division, and the HHC First Sergeant 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater).



He has also served as the S3 Sergeant Major for the 2nd Signal Brigade (Theater), the United States Army Human Resource Command Enlisted Personnel Management Division Signal Branch Sergeant Major, V Corps G6 Sergeant Major, and most recently, 52d Strategic Signal Battalion Command Sergeant Major.



CSM Mitchell has overseas tours in Bosnia, Alaska, Italy, Germany, and Poland. His deployments include multiple rotations to Iraq and Afghanistan in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom and most recently with Operation Assure and Deter within the EUCOM AOR.



CSM Mitchell is a graduate of all non-commissioned officer education courses from the Primary Leadership Development Course to the United States Army Sergeants Major Academy of which he achieved Commandant’s List and Distinguished Leadership awards.



He has also completed Combatives, Stryker Leaders Course, Digital Master Gunners Course, Master Resilience Training Course, Battle Staff Course, and the First Sergeant Course. CSM Mitchell holds an Associate Degree in Applied Computer Science and a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership and Learning from Thomas Edison State University.



CSM Mitchell’s awards include the Bronze Star Medal (2x Oak Leaf), Meritorious Service Medal (1 Silver Oak Leaf), Army Commendation Medal (5x Oak Leaf), Army Achievement Medal (4x Oak Leaf), Army Good Conduct Award, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, NCO Professional Development Ribbon (Numeral 5), NATO Medal (2d award), Army Service Ribbon, Meritorious Unit Citation (2x Oak Leaf), Valorous Unit Award, Combat Action Badge, and the Driver’s Badge. He is also a member of the Signal Corps Bronze Order of Mercury.

