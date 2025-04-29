Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    Command Sgt. Maj. Jared E. Mitchell assumed his position as the 2d Theater Signal Brigade Command Sergeant Major, May 2, 2025. He is the senior enlisted Soldier in the brigade, and principal advisor to the commander. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 05:07
    Photo ID: 9009563
    VIRIN: 250501-A-FX425-1167
    Resolution: 2550x3300
    Size: 3.78 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jared E. Mitchell, by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jared E. Mitchell Biography

    NETCOM
    2sigbde
    BrigadeofExcellence
    2d TSB Leadership

