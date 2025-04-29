Command Sgt. Maj. Jared E. Mitchell assumed his position as the 2d Theater Signal Brigade Command Sergeant Major, May 2, 2025. He is the senior enlisted Soldier in the brigade, and principal advisor to the commander. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)
U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jared E. Mitchell Biography
