Sailor in the Spotlight – Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Donovan Hendrickson

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (May 02, 2025) – Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe, Detachment Maritime Ashore Support Team (CNE DET MAST) will celebrate the U.S. Navy’s 250th birthday this year while also recognizing the eight-year military service anniversary of one of their very own, in October 2025.



Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Donovan Hendrickson, from Roscoe, New York, enlisted one day before the Navy’s birthday, Oct. 12, 2017, to move out of his small hometown and serve his country. He has proudly served at CNE DET MAST for the past year and a half.



“CM2 Hendrickson is our Sailor in the Spotlight due to all his great work as our only billeted Seabee,” said Chief Information Technician Tiara Farmer, support activities leading chief petty officer, CNE DET MAST.



According to Farmer, Hendrickson coordinates all infrastructure movement for missions, ensuring all tents, generators and forklifts are available to meet mission requirements; provides infrastructure briefs to the command; and is in charge of Seabee support for the unit.



“I try to stay fluid,” states Hendrickson. “As a one-man team for a whole department, I hold seven collateral duties: building manager, transportation representative, repair parts petty officer, hazwaste coordinator, hazmat coordinator, key control custodian and motorcycle safety representative.”



Hendrickson’s favorite part of the job is deploying CNE DET MAST’s infrastructure.



“It’s a great sense of accomplishment seeing everything [we] worked on for months come to completion successfully,” said Hendrickson.



At his previous command, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4, Hendrickson served as part of a crew that paved a stretch of road for the local population on Tinian, in the Northern Mariana Islands, which he cites as his greatest accomplishment in the Navy so far.



Hendrickson said his favorite part of being stationed abroad is the ability to travel to different countries.



“You learn to love the places you will go and the people you meet,” said Hendrickson.



When he’s not working, you can find Hendrickson riding motorcycles and dirt bikes, traveling, snowboarding, and of course, turning wrenches.



Hendrickson’s favorite inspirational quote comes from President Theodore Roosevelt, “Believe you can and you’re halfway there.”



CNE DET MAST is a tenant command on board Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, in Sicily, Italy. The command provides Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet an expeditionary scalable command and control capability ashore.



NAS Sigonella provides consolidated operational, command and control, administrative, and advanced logistical support to U.S. and NATO forces. The installation’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability throughout Europe, Africa and Central Asia.



