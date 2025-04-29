USS Miguel Keith completes ROH at MHI

Photo By Randall Baucom | The U.S. Navy’s Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary mobile base USS Miguel Keith...... read more read more Photo By Randall Baucom | The U.S. Navy’s Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary mobile base USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5) completed a five-month Regular Overhaul (ROH) availability at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), Yokohama, Japan, April 15, 2025. The ROH marks the first time a Japanese shipyard has bid on and won an ROH contract of this scale for a U.S. Navy Vessel. For over 75-years, U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Pacific region, providing intermediate-level and depot-level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Randall Baucom) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Navy’s Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary mobile base USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5) completed a five-month Regular Overhaul (ROH) availability at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), Yokohama, Japan, April 15, 2025.



The ROH marks the first time a Japanese shipyard has bid on and won an ROH contract of this scale for a U.S. Navy Vessel. The ROH is much larger work vice voyage repairs (VRs), which have been conducted at the shipyard previously. 10 U.S.C. § 863 prohibits overhauling, repairing, or maintaining U.S. naval vessels in foreign-owned and operated shipyards outside the United States, except for VRs. Still, since the USS Miguel Keith’s availability was under 6 months and the ship was not due to return to the U.S. within 15 months, this statute did not apply.



U.S. Ship Repair Facility and Regional Maintenance Center’s (SRF-JRMC) Singapore Detachment, which usually supports the ship’s maintenance availabilities, planned the $12 million project executed by MHI. During the availability, 56,000 square feet of nonskid decking was replaced on the flight deck and mission deck. In twenty-nine spaces, including the galley, scullery, laundry, and berthing areas, deck replacement and preservation were accomplished. Over 10,000 square feet of the forward deckhouse superstructure and MOGAS deck and associated equipment were also preserved. MHI also fabricated, welded, and replaced over 300 feet of flight deck catwalk safety handrails. Additionally, four galley ovens were replaced, and the entire exterior of the ship was painted bow to stern.



This was the first ROH for the Singapore Detachment, according to Douglas Cabacungan, the Project Manager. “Usually, we provide shorter emergent and continuous maintenance repairs outside of Japan,” said Cabacungan. “So, we were able to expand our skill set, work outside of our comfort zone, and work with a contractor we normally do not work with which will pay dividends when we need to start operating in places we aren’t currently.”



“The ability to use Mitsubishi Heavy Industry’s shipyard to conduct this level of maintenance availability has allowed SRF-JRMC’s organic workforce in Yokosuka to focus their efforts on the three other warship maintenance availabilities being conducted simultaneously,” said Capt. Wendel Penetrante, Commander of SRF-JRMC. “We were even able to complete one of those availabilities 3 days early and respond to two unplanned voyage repairs.”



The USS Miguel Keith is a 240-meter-long vessel designed to be a customizable floating command base that can launch helicopters and small boats, provide living quarters for troops, and command-and-control facilities. Her large open decks can accommodate a variety of other capabilities, including berthing for special operations troops, laundry facilities, or cold storage. The ship has been operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations since September 2020 with a mixed crew of Sailors and civilian mariners from Military Sealift Command (MSC).



For over 75-years, U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Pacific region, providing intermediate-level and depot-level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet.