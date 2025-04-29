Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Miguel Keith completes ROH at MHI

    YOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.12.2025

    Photo by Randall Baucom 

    U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility Japan RMC (SRF-JRMC)

    The U.S. Navy’s Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary mobile base USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5) completed a five-month Regular Overhaul (ROH) availability at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), Yokohama, Japan, April 15, 2025. The ROH marks the first time a Japanese shipyard has bid on and won an ROH contract of this scale for a U.S. Navy Vessel. For over 75-years, U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Pacific region, providing intermediate-level and depot-level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Randall Baucom)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 21:35
    Photo ID: 9009261
    VIRIN: 250313-N-JG616-1002
    Resolution: 4726x3376
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: YOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
