    FONSI for EA Master Plan

    Public comment for EA Master Plan

    Flyer to solicit public comments for U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hunter Liggett

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Story by Amy Phillips 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hunter Liggett (USAG FHL) has prepared an environmental Assessment (EA) that addresses the proposal to implement the 2025 Installation Development Plan (2025 IDP), a master planning document that provides a framework for guiding the installation’s physical development and resource utilization over the next 20 years. The 2025 IDP identifies an efficient and flexible long-range development plan that improves mission and operational capacity, captures current and projected
    mission requirements, and provides strategies to incorporate changing conditions of the environment and ensure energy resilience for FHL. The 2025 IDP includes a Planning Vision, Area Development Plans, Network Plans, and an Integrated Project list. Document available for review here: https://home.army.mil/liggett/about/Garrison/directorate-public-works/environmental-division

