Walking in Their Footsteps: Soldiers Honor Col. Darby’s Legacy with 40-Miler Challenge

Photo By Pfc. Alyssa Norton | Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI), run the final mile of the Col. Darby 40-Miler Ranger Challenge in Torbole, Italy, April 30, 2025. Honoring the past, they reaffirmed their commitment to the values of service, sacrifice, and leadership that defined the original 10th Mountain Division as they retraced the path Col. Darby and his men followed 80 years earlier during World War II. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alyssa Norton)

LAKE GARDA, ITALY (April 30, 2025) – Col. William O. Darby, a native of Fort Smith, Arkansas, graduated from West Point in 1933 and quickly emerged as a bold and dynamic leader. In 1942, he was selected to organize and command a new type of fighting force: the 1st Ranger Battalion. Modeled after British Commandos, Darby’s Rangers trained for high-risk missions that required speed, stealth, and relentless determination.



In 1945, Darby briefly served as assistant division commander of the 10th Mountain Division, leading “Task Force Darby.” On April 30, a German artillery shell exploded near his position in Torbole, and he was fatally struck by shrapnel. That same day, tragedy struck again when 25 soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division lost their lives while attempting to cross Lake Garda.



“Col. Darby is a visionary to me.” Said Sgt. Joshua Downs, a combat medic assigned to 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI), “ He started the first American Rangers and was told that his men would lead the way. That became more than just an order- it became the foundation of our creed, our character, and who we are, whether we’re in the Ranger regiment or Ranger qualified.”



Each spring, the shores of Lake Garda become a living testament to the courage and sacrifice of World War II Soldiers as the Col. William O. Darby Memorial 40-Miler Ranger Challenge unfolds. This rigorous event honors Darby, the founder of the U.S. Army Rangers, and the 10th Mountain Division Soldiers who perished on April 30, 1945, during the final days of the War in Europe.



Eighty years later, on April 30, 2025, Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI) took part in the commemorative event, honoring and reflecting on the origins of their unit’s storied heritage.



“Being able to run and walk on the same ground as our predecessors did eighty years ago is really inspiring,” said Downs. “I’m excited to be able to run in this race because it’s a challenge, and I’ve never shied away from a good challenge.”



The Challenge traces a 40-mile route from southern Lake Garda to the northern town of Torbole, mirroring the path Darby and his men took. Participants—including Soldiers, veterans, and civilians—must complete the course within 12 hours, reflecting the endurance and determination of all participants.



“I have the utmost respect for anyone who fought here, “said 2nd Lt. Mason Patnoude, an infantryman assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI). “It was a tough run and anyone who can fight in the mountains can fight anywhere.”



Each step a 10th Mountain Division Soldier takes on the Lake Garda shore ensures that the legacy of Darby and the mountain troops who followed him is never forgotten. Their presence is an active promise that the courage and commitment of 1945 will continue to guide and inspire the U.S. Army’s most deployed division.



“My favorite part about this race was being able to complete a task I didn’t know I was capable of doing, “said Sgt. Jake Wentworth is an infantryman assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI). “Being able to honor the Soldiers who had given their lives in World War II gave me my motivation.”



The Challenge is more than a test of endurance—it’s a living tribute to the spirit of the Rangers and the sacrifices of those who served. As the event continues to grow, it reminds us of the past and inspires future generations to uphold values of courage, honor, and resilience.