U.S. Navy recommends two CNATT officers for aviation command

Photo By Jerron Barnett | Commander Jermaine L. Nichols, officer in charge for the Center for Naval Aviation...... read more read more Photo By Jerron Barnett | Commander Jermaine L. Nichols, officer in charge for the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Detachment Whiting Field, Florida, and Cmdr. Gilbert L. Bishop II, officer in charge for Naval Air Technical Training Center Detachment Lakehurst, New Jersey, were among a group of officers the U.S. Navy recommended for aviation command recently. (U.S. Navy graphic by Jerron K. Barnett) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL AIR STATION PENSACOLA, Fla. – Two Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training (CNATT) officers-in-charge (OIC) have been recommended for aviation command through the U.S. Navy’s Active-Duty Aviation Commander Command Screen Board process for Fiscal Year 2026.



Cmdr. Jermaine Nichols, who serves as OIC for CNATT Detachment Whiting Field in Florida, and Cmdr. Gilbert L. Bishop II, who serves as OIC for Naval Air Technical Training Center Detachment Lakehurst in New Jersey, were among a group of esteemed Naval officers selected from the Aerospace Maintenance Duty Officer and Limited Duty Officer commands, respectively.



Nichols, a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native who graduated from Woodlawn High School’s class of ‘99, offered some perspective on this “significant milestone” in his 19-year Naval career.



“I am especially grateful to my family—my wife and children—whose unwavering support enables me to serve,” Nichols said. “Their strength and encouragement means everything to me, and I’m thankful that my career allows me to care for them while fulfilling my duties away from home.”



Nichols will serve a command tour as a maintenance officer for the Aviation Intermediate Maintenance Department aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) aircraft carrier.



“I am deeply passionate about my work as a Naval Officer and Maintenance Officer, and I remain committed to making a meaningful impact on the lives of those I lead,” Nichols said. “One of the greatest joys of my career has been mentoring and empowering others to achieve their goals.”



Bishop, a Longview, Texas, native who graduated from Longview High School’s class of ‘95, expressed similar leadership aspirations and meaning for his career milestone.



“I want to take on the challenge of reaching every Sailor under my charge and let them know that it’s possible [to be a leader]; myself being an example,” Bishop said, whose career began as an enlisted Sailor nearly 28 years ago. “I want to thank my family, friends and mentors for the encouragement, guidance, support motivational speech because, lord knows, it hasn’t been easy for me. Yet, I am still having fun and I love what I do!”



Bishop will serve as executive officer at CNATT Unit Lemoore, California, in a “fleet-up” position for two years before assuming the role of commanding officer there for two more years.



As a proud mentor or coach would, CNATT Commander Capt. Jeff Brown forecasts success for the future leaders in Naval aviation.



“The future is extremely bright for Jermaine and Gilbert,” CNATT Commander Capt. Jeff Brown said. “I’m excited for them, personally and professionally, and for the Naval aviation community.”