U.S. Navy recommends two CNATT officers for aviation command

Commander Jermaine L. Nichols, officer in charge for the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Detachment Whiting Field, Florida, and Cmdr. Gilbert L. Bishop II, officer in charge for Naval Air Technical Training Center Detachment Lakehurst, New Jersey, were among a group of officers the U.S. Navy recommended for aviation command recently. (U.S. Navy graphic by Jerron K. Barnett)