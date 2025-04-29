Commander Jermaine L. Nichols, officer in charge for the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Detachment Whiting Field, Florida, and Cmdr. Gilbert L. Bishop II, officer in charge for Naval Air Technical Training Center Detachment Lakehurst, New Jersey, were among a group of officers the U.S. Navy recommended for aviation command recently. (U.S. Navy graphic by Jerron K. Barnett)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 17:56
|Photo ID:
|9008729
|VIRIN:
|250501-N-YF503-1003
|Resolution:
|1056x816
|Size:
|164.12 KB
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, US
|Hometown:
|LONGVIEW, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy recommends two CNATT officers for aviation command, by Jerron Barnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Navy recommends two CNATT officers for aviation command
No keywords found.