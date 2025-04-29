Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy recommends two CNATT officers for aviation command

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Jerron Barnett 

    Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training

    Commander Jermaine L. Nichols, officer in charge for the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Detachment Whiting Field, Florida, and Cmdr. Gilbert L. Bishop II, officer in charge for Naval Air Technical Training Center Detachment Lakehurst, New Jersey, were among a group of officers the U.S. Navy recommended for aviation command recently. (U.S. Navy graphic by Jerron K. Barnett)

    CNATT
    Jermaine Nichols
    Gilbert L. Bishop

