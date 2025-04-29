US Army civilian safety manager selected as 20th CBRNE Command Civilian of the Year

Courtesy Photo | A U.S. Army civilian safety manager was recently selected as the Civilian of the Year...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A U.S. Army civilian safety manager was recently selected as the Civilian of the Year for the U.S. Department of Defense’s premier Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) formation. Robert B. Reynolds (center), the safety manager for the 71st Ordnance Group (EOD), was named the 20th CBRNE Command Civilian of the Year. Courtesy photo. see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo. – A U.S. Army civilian safety manager was recently selected as the Civilian of the Year for the U.S. Department of Defense’s premier Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) formation.



Robert B. Reynolds, the safety manager for the 71st Ordnance Group (Explosive Ordnance Disposal), was named the 20th CBRNE Command Civilian of the Year.



Reynolds manages the 71st EOD Group safety program and has oversight for 21 subordinate unit safety managers across 10 bases in 7 states.



Reynolds was recognized for saving lives, preventing injuries and protecting the well-being of the Soldiers and Army civilians in the EOD group that enables overseas military operations and covers domestic response missions in every state west of the Mississippi River.



Reynolds has closely followed the effects of blast overpressure on the human body and has completed a number of executive summaries of the on-going studies for the 71st EOD Group leadership.



He has also served on the U.S. Department of Defense Blast Overpressurization Working Group and the Department of the Army Blast Overpressurization Safety Group.



Through his participation in these working groups, Reynolds contributes to safety standards for the entire Department of Defense.



Reynolds said he was honored to be named the Civilian of the Year.



“To even be considered for the Civilian of the Year is a blessing,” said Reynolds, who earned two master’s degrees in business administration from Regis University in Denver, Colorado. “Being selected Civilian of the Year is unquestionably an honor as the 20th CBRNE Command is filled with talented and dedicated employees who selflessly support our Soldiers and the mission each and every day. To be recognized for my contributions among such an exceptional group of talented individuals is a humbling experience for which I am very appreciative.”



Reynolds knows firsthand the importance of the Army safety program and how it helps safeguard U.S. troops around the world, especially U.S. Army EOD technicians who take on explosives every day.



Reynolds retired from the U.S. Army as a chief warrant officer 5 after 33 years on active duty where he served as a Master Army Aviator and senior aviation safety officer.



He has deployed to Bosnia, Kuwait, Egypt and Uganda.



The 71st EOD Group is part of the 20th CBRNE Command, the U.S. military’s premier multifunctional and deployable CBRNE command.



From 19 bases in 16 states, Soldiers and U.S. Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command confront and defeat the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and multinational operations.



Headquartered on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, in Northeast Maryland’s science, technology and security corridor, the 20th CBRNE Command is home to 75 percent of the active-duty U.S. Army EOD techs and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) specialists, as well as the 1st Global Field Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams and Nuclear Disablement Teams (Infrastructure).



The Fort Carson, Colorado-headquartered 71st EOD Group commands all EOD Soldiers in the western United States. The EOD group commands three EOD battalions and 18 EOD companies on 11 military installations.



Reynolds said that the brave, smart and patriotic people who serve in the 71st EOD Group defend their nation and protect its warfighters every day.



“I am proud to be part of the command,” said Reynolds. “I appreciate the opportunity to interface with the people in this highly skilled organization. The Soldiers, civilians and contractors I work with every day are focused on ensuring the lethality and readiness of our forces. Knowing that I am part of a team making a positive impact makes my job extremely rewarding.”



“Thank you to my teammates and my past and present leadership for supporting me and encouraging me,” said Reynolds, an Atlanta native with more than 45 years of uniformed and civilian service.



Reynolds said he planned to continue to make a difference at the 71st EOD Group while supporting the men and women who confront and defeat explosive hazards during combat operations and domestic response missions.



“Our command is a special place, and I look forward to continuing my efforts working and sharing technical expertise, mentoring warfighters as well as learning from my highly skilled teammates,” said Reynolds. “I also look forward to the challenges of providing leadership for innovative safety solutions while enhancing awareness, efficiency and effectiveness.”