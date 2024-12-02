US Army civilian helps to safeguard American forces from blast overpressure injuries

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ryan B. Reynolds, the safety manager for the Fort Carson, Colorado-based 71st Ordnance Group (EOD), was selected as the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command Civilian of the Quarter for his contributions to the 71st EOD Group’s safety program. Reynolds developed a comprehensive white paper on blast overpressurization that was presented to Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Shawn G. Skelly. Courtesy photo.