    Forest Glen Annex welcomes Engine 754, Increasing Readiness

    SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2025

    Story by Lanessa Hill 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Fort Detrick

    Silver Spring, Md.- Forest Glen Annex Fire and Emergency Services celebrated the arrival and dedication of Engine 754, a brand new Pierce Pumper, with a push ceremony on April 18, 2025.

    This addition to the fleet at Forest Glen represents not only an upgrade in equipment, but also the department’s unwavering commitment to the safety and protection of our community, the federal government, and taxpayers.

    The tradition of the fire engine push ceremony dates back to the days of horse drawn fire apparatus. Upon returning from a call, firefighters would have to manually push their fire wagons back into the station, since horses couldn’t reverse with the heavy equipment.

    The ceremony serves as a symbolic gesture to honor the historical significance and evolution of firefighting equipment, incorporating community and developmental unity in welcoming new engines into service.

