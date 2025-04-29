Fort Detrick Feeder Schools Earn State’s First Purple Star Designation for Supporting Military Families

FREDERICK, Md. — Whittier Elementary and West Frederick Middle School have become the first schools in Frederick County to receive the Maryland Purple Star School designation, a recognition awarded by the Maryland State Board of Education for outstanding support of military-connected students and their families.



The designation, announced in April, acknowledges schools that demonstrate a strong commitment to easing the educational and social-emotional transitions faced by children in military families. The honor was lauded by Maryland State Superintendent Dr. Carey M. Wright, who commended both school communities for understanding the unique challenges faced by military-connected students and fostering inclusive, supportive environments.



The achievement was largely driven by Andrea Bridgewater-McCarthy, the School Liaison Officer for Fort Detrick Child and Youth Services, who led the multi-month effort to guide schools through the rigorous application process.



“Colonel Chung expressed interest in pursuing a Purple Star School designation during my immersion briefing, and I immediately began organizing efforts to support schools in meeting the criteria,” Bridgewater-McCarthy said. “I was so excited that these schools were on board and willing to do the work to get this designation.”



The initiative began with a joint meeting on Nov. 1, 2024, held at Fort Detrick. Attendees included school administrators, board of education members, and staff from Whittier Elementary and West Frederick Middle School. Bridgewater-McCarthy shared the origins of the Purple Star designation, stemming from the Military Child Education Coalition’s SETS study and a Memorandum of Agreement signed by 12 Maryland districts, including Frederick County. However, only two counties achieved the designation in 2024.



“I emphasized that signing an agreement is one thing, but taking action is what truly makes a difference,” she said.



To qualify, schools had to meet four key criteria: appointing a military liaison, creating dedicated online resources, implementing a peer-led transition program, and providing staff training on military culture.



At Whittier Elementary, Special Education Program Assistant Randi Gonzalez was named the school’s Military Liaison.



“The Purple Star designation is a meaningful recognition of Whittier Elementary School’s deep commitment to supporting our military-connected students and families,” Gonzalez said. “It’s more than a symbol, it’s a representation of our community’s resilience and inclusivity.”



West Frederick Middle School appointed counselor Rayven Mitchell to serve as its military liaison. Both liaisons received training in MIC3 — the Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission — and now serve as welcome coordinators for new military families.



Bridgewater-McCarthy also helped both schools develop a comprehensive online resource webpage featuring registration guidance, academic support information, transportation and meal details, and contact points for school and district support services. Each school customized their page to reflect their individual communities.



In addition, both schools launched a peer-led transition program on the installation, that offers campus tours, assigned student ambassadors, and ongoing support for newly enrolled military-connected students. Bridgewater-McCarthy facilitated training for both schools and CYS staff on Dec. 9, 2024.



Educator workshops on military culture and social-emotional needs of military-connected students were also conducted at both schools. Staff participated in professional development sessions, including training on MIC3.



“The schools really worked with me to make this a reality,” Bridgewater-McCarthy said. “I really commend Whittier and West Frederick for their hard work. They stuck with it, and I couldn’t be prouder.”



The designation is valid for two years and was formally recognized at the Maryland State Board of Education meeting on April 29.

