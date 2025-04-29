Military Health System Honors Personnel for Excellence in Health Care

Photo By Robert Hammer | Recipients of the Military Health System Awards gather on April 30 at the 2025 MHS...... read more read more Photo By Robert Hammer | Recipients of the Military Health System Awards gather on April 30 at the 2025 MHS Conference held in Cleveland, Ohio. The awards highlighted remarkable achievements in a range of topics, including leadership, innovation, and achievements in military medicine. see less | View Image Page

The Military Health System Awards recognized excellence in military medicine during a ceremony at the 2025 MHS Conference held in Cleveland, Ohio, on April 30.



Dr. Stephen Ferrara, Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, told the attendees, “We are here today to recognize the absolute best of the best—the top gun of health care.”



“We are a truly great healthcare system, and the only one that goes to war. It is the greatest mission,” he added,



Military health leaders joined Ferrara to present awards at the ceremony, including Dr. David Smith, Defense Health Agency acting director; U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Mary Izaguirre, U.S. Army surgeon general; U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Darin Via, U.S. Navy surgeon general; and U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. John DeGoes, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force surgeon general.



Individual professional awards were given in five categories. The awards highlighted outstanding achievements in a range of topics, including leadership, innovation, and advancements in military medicine.



2024 Award for the Advancement of Physicians in Military Medicine



This award recognized physicians for their contributions to military medicine and for their work mentoring others, inspiring young people working in the fields of medicine and science.



Junior Winners:



• U.S. Army Lt. Col. Megan L. Donahue, Brooke Army Medical Center, San Antonio, Texas



• U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Holly H. Berkley, Robert E. Bush Naval Hospital, Twentynine Palms, California



• U.S. Air Force Maj Kelsey R. Wilson, Wright-Patterson Medical Center, Dayton, Ohio



• U.S. Public Health Service Lt. Cmdr. Caroline A. Schrodt, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Health Security, Atlanta, Georgia



Senior Winners:



• U.S. Army Col. Ana E. Markelz, Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas



• U.S. Navy Cmdr. Daphne P. Ponce, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Portsmouth, Portsmouth, Virginia



• U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Rene D. Hinton, Cannon Air Force Base, Clovis, New Mexico



• U.S. Public Health Service Cmdr. Marie S. Jeoboam, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Atlanta, Georgia





2024 Award for the Advancement of Physicians in Civilian Medicine



• Dr. Philip L. Rogers, Defense Health Network National Capital Region, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Maryland





2024 Military Nursing Leadership Excellence Award



The award is honors military and civilian registered nurses who have demonstrated exemplary leadership and skill resulting in accomplishments that improve practice of nursing in the MHS. These nurses are recognized for exceptional compassion and commitment to patients, colleagues, and the profession of nursing.



Junior Winners:



• U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Jesse T. Brooks, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina



• U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Ivana Peterson, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada



Midgrade Winners:



• U.S. Army Capt. Brittany N. Pappas, Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas



• U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Alainna C. Crotty, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina



• U.S. Air Force Maj. Rupert B. Laco, Joint Base San Antonio, San Antonio, Texas



• U.S. Public Health Service Lt. Selia Monroe, Immigration Health Service Corps, Washington, D.C.



Senior Winners:



• U.S. Navy Cmdr. Reginald Middlebrooks, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina



• U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Renel Ramos, United States Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colorado



2024 Civilian Nursing Leadership Award



• Kirsten L. Harvison, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville, Jacksonville, Florida



• Dr. Suzanne D. Lobaton, Naval Hospital Guam, Guam



2024 Allied Health Leadership Excellence Award



Junior Non-Provider:



• U.S. Army Capt. Riley T. Sennett, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Maryland



• U.S. Navy Lt. Matthew N. Peterson, Naval Health Research Center, San Diego, California



• U.S. Air Force Maj. Isabella A.S. Ruiz, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tucson, Arizona



Junior Provider:



• U.S. Army Capt. Leah M. Parsons, Madigan Army Medical Center, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington



• U.S. Navy Lt. Jonathan R. Wilson, U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Yokosuka Japan, Yokosuka, Japan



• U.S. Air Force Capt. Marissa L. Jacobs-Hofmann, Joint Base Langley–Eustis, Virginia



Senior Non-Provider:



• U.S. Army Lt. Cmdr. Lauren M. Hamlin, Fort Shafter, Hawaii



• U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Daniel J. Plitnik, U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Yokosuka Japan, Yokosuka, Japan



• U.S. Air Force Maj. Stephen R. Emmerthal, Vandenberg Space Force Base, Santa Barbara County, California



Senior Provider:



• U.S. Army Maj. Jason A. Christman, U.S. Army Garrison Daegu, Daegu, South Korea



• U.S. Navy Cmdr. Megan J. Rieman, Navy Medicine Operational Training Command, Naval Aerospace Medical Institute, Pensacola, Florida



• U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Emily N. De Leon, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada





Ferrara ended the ceremony by showing his appreciation that the MHS Awards recognize both junior and senior grade members of the military, as well as uniformed and civilian members of the MHS.



“You set the bar, you are the role model,” said Ferrara. “You are truly the unsung heroes. Thank you for what you do, and for strengthening the chain.”