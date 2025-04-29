Exchange Expanding The Home Depot Assortment Beyond Major Appliances

Photo By Zachary Wright | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and The Home Depot are expanding its assortment...... read more read more Photo By Zachary Wright | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and The Home Depot are expanding its assortment of discounted tax-free home improvement products for military shoppers in CONUS to include power tools, grills, ceiling fans and more. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and The Home Depot are significantly expanding access to military-exclusive pricing and tax-free savings on nearly every home improvement product available.



Authorized Exchange shoppers in CONUS can now access The Home Depot’s branded online page at ShopMyExchange.com. The expanded assortment includes power tool sets, outdoor power equipment, grills, garden tools, ceiling fans and much more.



“This is a major Quality-of-Life enhancement for our Nation’s Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull. “Offering an expanded assortment of discounted products from The Home Depot is a force multiplier for our heroes who have earned tax-free savings and military-exclusive pricing for life using their ShopMyExchange.com benefit.”



Shopping The Home Depot through the Exchange provides tax-free savings, in addition to a 1% discount on major appliances and 10% off all other merchandise. Shoppers may also use their MILITARY STAR card to purchase The Home Depot products and receive free standard shipping (shoppers using another form of payment receive free standard shipping on orders totaling $49 or more). The MILITARY STAR® card has the lowest APR among all unsecured retail cards, according to Bankrate’s annual Retail Cards Study. Additionally, new cardholders receive a 10% discount on all first-day purchases.



All active-duty service members, dependents, retirees, Department of Defense civilians and retirees and honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility can now shop The Home Depot tax-free at ShopMyExchange.com.



ShopMyExchange.com offers free standard shipping on all orders made using a MILITARY STAR® card. Shoppers using another form of payment receive free standard shipping on all Military Clothing orders; or orders totaling $49 or more.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 52nd-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, the Exchange benefit has provided $15 billion in value to the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/ExchangePAO.



