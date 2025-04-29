Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    72nd ABW recognizes outstanding performers at annual awards

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2025

    Story by Breonna Summers 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. -- Units from across the 72nd Air Base Wing were recognized for their outstanding performance, hard work, and dedication to the mission during an award ceremony held at Castle Falls in Oklahoma City Feb. 22, 2025.

    Field Grade Officer – Maj. Jessica McGlade, 72nd Medical Group
    Company Grade Officer – 1st Lt. Issac Davenport, 72nd Security Forces Squadron
    First Sergeant – Master Sergeant Alaina Ramos, 72nd Air Base Wing
    Individual Mobilization Augmentee Senior NCO – Master Sgt. Nathan Jones, 72nd Air Base Wing
    Senior NCO – Senior Master Sgt. Jessica Ballweg, 72nd Operations Support Squadron
    NCO – Staff Sergeant John Cofer, 72d Medical Group
    Airman – Senior Airman Michael Ford, 72nd Security Forces Squadron
    Honor Guardsmen – Staff Sgt. John Wacan, 552nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Civilian Category III – Mr. Ryan VanNoy, 72nd Logistics Readiness Squadron
    Civilian Category II – Mr. Jason McKnight, 72nd Civil Engineering Group
    Civilian Category I – Ms. Ashley Smith, 72nd Medical Group
    Wiley Post – First/Second Level Supervisor – Mr. Christopher May, 72nd Air Base Wing
    Wiley Post – Manager – Mr. Brian Garey, 72nd Communications Directorate
    Wiley Post – Non- Supervisory/GS-08 & Below – Mr. Blake Perry, 72nd Security Forces Squadron
    Wiley Post – Non- Supervisory/GS-09 & Above – Ms. Susan Wortham, 72nd Air Base Wing
    Chief Master Sgt. Hall Award – Senior Airman Hattie Salamy, 72nd Operations Support Squadron

