72nd ABW recognizes outstanding performers at annual awards

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. -- Units from across the 72nd Air Base Wing were recognized for their outstanding performance, hard work, and dedication to the mission during an award ceremony held at Castle Falls in Oklahoma City Feb. 22, 2025.
Field Grade Officer – Maj. Jessica McGlade, 72nd Medical Group
Company Grade Officer – 1st Lt. Issac Davenport, 72nd Security Forces Squadron
First Sergeant – Master Sergeant Alaina Ramos, 72nd Air Base Wing
Individual Mobilization Augmentee Senior NCO – Master Sgt. Nathan Jones, 72nd Air Base Wing
Senior NCO – Senior Master Sgt. Jessica Ballweg, 72nd Operations Support Squadron
NCO – Staff Sergeant John Cofer, 72d Medical Group
Airman – Senior Airman Michael Ford, 72nd Security Forces Squadron
Honor Guardsmen – Staff Sgt. John Wacan, 552nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Civilian Category III – Mr. Ryan VanNoy, 72nd Logistics Readiness Squadron
Civilian Category II – Mr. Jason McKnight, 72nd Civil Engineering Group
Civilian Category I – Ms. Ashley Smith, 72nd Medical Group
Wiley Post – First/Second Level Supervisor – Mr. Christopher May, 72nd Air Base Wing
Wiley Post – Manager – Mr. Brian Garey, 72nd Communications Directorate
Wiley Post – Non- Supervisory/GS-08 & Below – Mr. Blake Perry, 72nd Security Forces Squadron
Wiley Post – Non- Supervisory/GS-09 & Above – Ms. Susan Wortham, 72nd Air Base Wing
Chief Master Sgt. Hall Award – Senior Airman Hattie Salamy, 72nd Operations Support Squadron
