NPS Energy Academic Group, International Fellow Add Expertise to Black Sea Maritime Forum

Experts from the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) contributed their insights and leadership to the Black Sea Maritime Forum hosted by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR/NAVAF), April 15-17. Now in its fourth year, the forum provides a platform for discussion on enhanced security cooperation and interoperability focused on the Black Sea region, a vital waterway for international commerce and trade with the U.S. Navy and several allies committed to maintaining its maritime security.



Recently named NPS International Fellow retired Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Adm. Ryo Sakai served as a panelist during the forum, contributing his expertise in developing a national maritime strategy, and advancing the capabilities to support it, from his experience as JMSDF’s equivalent to the chief of naval operations.



“I expressed an overview of Japan's security strategy and the background that led to a significant increase in defense spending by the government of Japan,” Sakai said, adding that his participation in the forum also directly benefits the support he provides to NPS students’ education and research back on campus.



“I believe there is tremendous value in being able to obtain lessons learned on issues that can be reflected in future research and education at NPS by directly recognizing and exchanging views on the status of activities, and the strategic, operational challenges from the countries actually operating in the Black Sea,” he said.



Sakai was one of three NPS experts supporting the NAVEUR/NAVAF forum. Dr. Brenda Shaffer, a faculty associate for research with NPS’ Energy Academic Group, contributed her expertise in the geopolitics of energy. She discussed “the threats that are emerging to NATO countries from policies that lead to more expensive and less reliable electricity. Unreliable and expensive electricity creates a national security vulnerability,” she explained.



“I also spoke about the strategies of U.S. and NATO adversaries — Russia, Iran and China — on disrupting our energy supplies in warfare and disrupting electricity in the domestic U.S. market as part of hybrid warfare,” she continued. “And I also analyzed the positive impact of new policies of the U.S. which began in 2025 to actively ensure freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and Black Sea.”



U.S. Navy Adm. Stuart Munsch, NAVEUR/NAVAF and Allied Joint Forces Command, Naples commander, recently visited NPS to hear more about relevant research supporting capability needs in the region. Munsch also provided a guest lecture on regional security cooperation, as well as the challenges and strengths of operating with allies and partners, particularly when balancing various national interests. Quoting Winston Churchill, Munsch remarked during his visit, “there is only one thing worse than fighting with allies, and that is fighting without them.”



Retired U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Lawrence Walzer, also with NPS’ Energy Academic Group, contributed his expertise on energy security and critical infrastructure protection at the forum to “provide a baseline understanding prior to operational discussions on the associated challenges in the Black Sea,” he said. “SMEs learn from such participation as well by hearing directly from senior military leaders on recent operations and the way ahead, which can inform faculty research and lectures, as well as faculty support to students‘ academic work.”



With discussions focused on enhancing cooperation and interoperability among regional navies, promoting maritime domain awareness, and strengthening efforts to counter illicit activities, the forum demonstrates the importance of upholding international law and freedom of navigation in the Black Sea, and the leading role European nations are taking in maritime security for NATO’s southeastern flank.

