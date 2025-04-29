Delta Company Soldiers Support Local Clinic Through Language and Compassion

Courtesy Photo | Group photo of Delta Company, 341st Military Intelligence Battalion soldiers standing...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Group photo of Delta Company, 341st Military Intelligence Battalion soldiers standing in front of the Seattle / King County Clinic (Courtesy photo by Sgt. Ina Mayamba) see less | View Image Page

A group of soldiers from the Delta Company, 341st Military Intelligence Battalion recently volunteered at a Seattle and King County medical clinic providing language support to visitors receiving free medical, dental, and vision care.



“We were proud to serve not only in uniform, but also in spirit — through compassion, connection, and language,” said Sgt. Ina Mayamba, a linguist with Delta Company and a health service specialist with the Washington Army National Guard. “As volunteer linguists and interpreters, we came together to support the clinic’s mission.”



The team included experts in a range of languages, including Russian, Ukrainian, Vietnamese, Mandarin, and Spanish, helping bridge communication gaps for patients throughout the multi-day event.



“We understand that for many, language is the bridge between uncertainty and understanding, between fear and trust, that’s why we’re here,” said Mayamba.



Mayamba credits the spirit of service within the unit to their commander, Capt. Jacob Descamp — a full-time police officer in Kirkland, Washington — who leads by example.



“He doesn’t just tell us to serve — he shows us how. His motivation and example light the way for the rest of us to follow. As both a commander in the Guard and a police officer,” said Mayamba. “This year, he worked double shifts for all four days of the clinic, often being the first to arrive and the last to leave. For him, this wasn’t just volunteer work or an assignment — it was a personal mission to give back.”



Descamp’s motivation is to give back and help those that may feel like they aren’t being helped.



“People deserve to be seen, heard, and helped,” said Descamp. “And if we have the ability, then we have the responsibility.”



Collectively, the soldiers from Delta Company contributed more than 100 hours of interpretation and support services, ensuring that every patient — regardless of language — could access care and feel respected, understood, and supported from check-in through treatment.



“But more than the hours, it’s the stories that will stay with us,” said Mayamba. “Some of us were volunteering for the first time, feeling unsure of what to expect — only to be moved by the relief and gratitude of patients who could finally be understood. Others joined after hearing about the profound impact of the clinic from fellow soldiers. We were nervous at first, but quickly grew confident and proud to be part of something so meaningful.”



This isn’t the first year Delta Company soldiers volunteered. Many volunteers return year after year.



“We carry with us the memories of patients who touched our hearts — like an elderly man who had lost his family and income, who held one of our hands after his appointment and said, ‘Thank you for seeing me.’ Moments like these are why we continue to come back,” said Mayamba. “We were deeply moved by the people we served. Those who waited for hours, some even camping outside, just to receive care. Others brought children, neighbors, and even strangers who didn’t speak English. Our mission was to make them feel safe, welcome, and understood — and we are honored to have done so.”



The soldiers of Delta company also believe being citizen-soldiers in the Washington Army National Guard is what makes this volunteer mission event better, because it invests in the community they live in.



“Every smile, every handshake, and every translated sentence, we were reminded that service comes in many forms — not just in combat boots or during disasters, but in small, quiet acts of humanity,” said Mayamba.