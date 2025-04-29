Lynn Skidmore Retired from the U.S. after 15 Years

Tucker, GA native, Civilian Lynn Skidmore is retiring from the U.S. after serving honorably for 15 years. Skidmore served as Test with DVIDS Hub, 110th Attack wing, MI.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 14:43
|Story ID:
|496610
|Location:
|TUCKER, GEORGIA, US
|Hometown:
|TUCKER, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
