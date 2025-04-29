Madigan Family Residency Program awarded the USAFP 2025 Outstanding Achievement in Scholarly Activity

Photo By Joseph Jones | The Madigan Family Medicine Residency Program achieved a remarkable double victory at...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Jones | The Madigan Family Medicine Residency Program achieved a remarkable double victory at the annual Uniformed Services Academy of Family Physicians (USAFP) conference. This conference is held annually to showcase achievements in military medicine across the Department of Defense (DoD). The Madigan Family Residency Program was awarded the USAFP 2025 Outstanding Achievement in Scholarly Activity, recognizing it as the top producer of research and scholarly work among all Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard Family Medicine residencies. see less | View Image Page

MADIGAN ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. -- The Madigan Family Medicine Residency Program achieved a remarkable double victory at the annual Uniformed Services Academy of Family Physicians (USAFP) conference. This conference is held annually to showcase achievements in military medicine across the Department of Defense (DoD). The Madigan Family Residency Program was awarded the USAFP 2025 Outstanding Achievement in Scholarly Activity, recognizing it as the top producer of research and scholarly work among all Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard Family Medicine residencies. This prestigious award highlights the program's commitment to advancing medical knowledge and improving patient care. Adding to this success, Capt. (Dr.) Lisa Cruz, a resident within the program, secured 1st place in the “Clinical Investigation” Research Competition with her project, “Preventing Unintended Pregnancy and Meeting Contraceptive Needs in the U.S. Army.” Dr. Cruz’s accomplishment further underscores the program’s dedication to impactful research with real-world implications for military personnel.





Madigan’s Family Residency Program focuses on training family physicians for military and civilian settings. This program aims to develop resilient, well-rounded doctors ready to serve military families, veterans, and various populations. It emphasizes practical skills in various clinical settings, including inpatient and ambulatory care, as well as preparation for leadership roles and continuing education.





The program is a rigorous and well-supported family medicine residency based out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., which provides the advantage of being located at both a large military treatment facility with numerous specialties and patient complexity/volume to learn from, and located on an operationally-oriented military installation. The faculty is a mix of active duty and civilians with a wide range of backgrounds, experiences and fellowship training