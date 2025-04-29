Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Madigan Family Residency Program awarded the USAFP 2025 Outstanding Achievement in Scholarly Activity

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Madigan Family Residency Program awarded the USAFP 2025 Outstanding Achievement in Scholarly Activity

    TACOMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2025

    Photo by Joseph Jones 

    Madigan Army Medical Center

    The Madigan Family Medicine Residency Program achieved a remarkable double victory at the annual Uniformed Services Academy of Family Physicians (USAFP) conference. This conference is held annually to showcase achievements in military medicine across the Department of Defense (DoD). The Madigan Family Residency Program was awarded the USAFP 2025 Outstanding Achievement in Scholarly Activity, recognizing it as the top producer of research and scholarly work among all Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard Family Medicine residencies.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 14:42
    Photo ID: 9005152
    VIRIN: 240401-D-RF324-6119
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 5.12 MB
    Location: TACOMA, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Madigan Family Residency Program awarded the USAFP 2025 Outstanding Achievement in Scholarly Activity, by Joseph Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Madigan Family Residency Program awarded the USAFP 2025 Outstanding Achievement in Scholarly Activity

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download