Madigan Family Residency Program awarded the USAFP 2025 Outstanding Achievement in Scholarly Activity

The Madigan Family Medicine Residency Program achieved a remarkable double victory at the annual Uniformed Services Academy of Family Physicians (USAFP) conference. This conference is held annually to showcase achievements in military medicine across the Department of Defense (DoD). The Madigan Family Residency Program was awarded the USAFP 2025 Outstanding Achievement in Scholarly Activity, recognizing it as the top producer of research and scholarly work among all Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard Family Medicine residencies.