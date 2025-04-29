The 20th CES and High Hills Elementary partner for Earth Day

SUMTER, S.C. - - The 20th Civil Engineer Squadron partnered with High Hills Elementary School to celebrate Earth Day for the 4th year in a row on April 11.



U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Mark Johanning, 20th CES commander, kicked off the event with a speech about Earth Day and all of the activities the day would entail.



After Johanning’s speech, the students watched as Dr. Richard Soos, 20th CES IT systems administrator, helped educate the students about environmental awareness through magic tricks. He emphasized the importance of minimizing waste and taking care of the earth by performing various tricks that allowed the children to visualize the concepts.

“I love to share my skills,” Soos said. “I think it would be great to offer experiences like I had and to learn skills that you do not commonly learn in school. It is the best reward to see the happiness, smiles, and focused interaction of the younger generation.”



Following the show, forecasters from the 28th Operational Weather Squadron, and firefighters and engineers from the 20th CES volunteered to man stations and teach the students about the importance of Earth Day. The stations were organized to educate students on different aspects of environmental awareness, including recycling and water conservation.



U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Destinee Hawkins-Perkins and Airman 1st Class Robertine Frederick, 20th CES engineers, managed the cornhole station for the children. The game used water bottles instead of bean bags, and signified recycling as the bottles entered the holes on the board. This allowed the kids to learn about recycling in a hands-on way.



“Volunteering for Earth Day at the elementary school was such a fun and meaningful experience,” said Hawkins-Perkins. “It was amazing to see how excited they got about making a difference in small actions, like tossing a bottle into the right bin. I hope we inspired them to keep thinking about how they can help the planet every day.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2025 Date Posted: 04.30.2025 10:47 Story ID: 496564 Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 20th CES and High Hills Elementary partner for Earth Day, by A1C Nyanda Walker-Potts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.