Daisy Awards Bloom Again at Womack

FORT BRAGG, NC - COVID put many things on hold when it first struck a few years ago. One of the things affected at Womack Army Medical Center was the ability to nominate nurses for the DAISY Foundation Award. Ironically, Womack became so busy during the COVID pandemic, that the program had phased out at the hospital due to the urgent needs of patients during that time.



As the DAISY Foundation celebrates its 25th year of honoring nurses, Womack has again partnered with the foundation to once again offer its nurses the ability to be nominated for the prestigious award. DAISY stands for Diseases Attacking the Immune System, and anyone may nominate the nurse of their choosing.



“The Daisy Award is very important to Womack because it allows patients and fellow hospital staff to recognize the extraordinary impact our valued nursing teammates have on lifelong health and the medical readiness of our beneficiaries,” said Col. Matthew Marsh, Chief Nursing Officer at Womack. “Our community trusts the Womack team to provide the world-class quality care – care that isn’t possible without caring nursing professionals. The Daisy Award recognizes the service and sacrifices our staff exhibit with each patient encounter.”



The award was created in memory of Patrick Barnes, a patient diagnosed with Immune Thrombocytopenia who later died as a result. The Barnes’ family created the foundation as a way of recognizing nurses like the ones that took care of him during his hospitalization.



Nurses often go above and beyond to not only provide patients and families with excellence in clinical care but also compassion. The DAISY Foundation honors them by showing profound gratitude for all that they do. The DAISY Award is a recognition program to celebrate and recognize nurses by collecting nominations from patients, families, and co-workers. It is a way to thank nurses for the care and kindness they provide.



“I have been a nurse that was nominated by a patient for the award while stationed at another Medical Treatment Facility,” said Sgt. 1st Class Kristopher Macdonald, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Deputy Commander of Quality and Safety at Womack. “There was a treatment where the patient had a code and was pulseless and I worked on the code team to revive the patient. The patient thanked me for visiting her and her family in the ICU where she recovered.”



Honorees receive a certificate in a DAISY portfolio, a beautiful hand-carved Healer’s Touch Sculpture from Zimbabwe, an Honoree pin, a congratulations banner to hang in the unit, a copy of their nomination, among other small gifts. The Honoree is then added to DAISY’s website, and the nurse is then eligible for numerous professional development, education, and wellness benefits.



Col. Stephanie Mont, Commander at Womack Army Medical Center, said when an individual receives the award, it really says a lot about the whole team. “High quality care happens day-in and day-out throughout the Womack Command,” she said. “Every touchpoint our nursing staff has with patients represents opportunity for excellence. While not everyone can receive a Daisy Award, the award goes far in recognizing individuals who are part of the multi-disciplinary team responsible for the delivery of excellent care. The team excels when individuals are recognized!”



To nominate a nurse at Womack Army Medical Center, visit http://www.daisynomination.org/womack

