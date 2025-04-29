Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daisy Awards Bloom Again at Womack

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Dan Grubb 

    Womack Army Medical Center

    Lt. Memphis Martin (L), a registered nurse and PFC Lore Vil, an LPN check vitals on a patient at Womack Army Medical Center on April 23, 2025.

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 08:28
    Photo ID: 9004160
    VIRIN: 250423-D-TK676-8447
    Resolution: 3599x4317
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
