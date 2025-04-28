Rear Adm. Christopher Nash Assumes Command of Submarine Group Nine

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Gwendelyn Ohrazda | Rear Adm. Christopher Nash arrives to a change of command ceremony at a Naval Base...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Gwendelyn Ohrazda | Rear Adm. Christopher Nash arrives to a change of command ceremony at a Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, April 29, 2025. During the ceremony Nash relieved Rear Adm. Thomas Wall as commander of Submarine Group (SUBGRU) 9. SUBGRU-9 exercises administrative control authority for assigned submarine commands and units in the Pacific Northwest providing oversight for shipboard training, personnel, supply and material readiness of SSBNs and their crews. SUBGRU-9 is also responsible for nuclear submarines undergoing conversion or overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gwendelyn L. Ohrazda) see less | View Image Page

Rear Adm. Christopher Nash relieved Rear Adm. Thomas Wall as commander of Submarine Group (SUBGRU) 9 during a change of command ceremony held onboard Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor in Silverdale, Washington, April 29, 2025.



Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander, Naval Submarine Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet (SUBPAC), presided over the ceremony held in Deterrent Park—a full-length replica of the Lafayette-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Woodrow Wilson (SSBN 624) serving as backdrop.



“Since 1981, Submarine Group 9 has stood the watch carrying out a top priority mission for the Department of Defense: strategic deterrence. A credible and ready strategic deterrent force is the foundation of our nation's defense, and it is increasingly important in today's security environment," said Cavanaugh. He continued, "we owe a debt of gratitude to Tom for his outstanding leadership of Submarine Group 9, and for the professionalism and ingenuity of each Sailor, civilian, and contractor that enabled our Submarine Force in the Pacific Northwest to achieve its mission every day."



Under Wall’s leadership, SUBGRU-9 helped achieve several of U.S. Strategic Command’s key lines of effort. With a renewed focus on operations in the Western Pacific, submarines assigned to SUBGRU-9 projected power abroad at a time of increased regional contestation, helping to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific.



Wall enhanced overall force readiness with a focus on improving expeditionary logistics, leveraging lessons learned during Global Thunder 2025. Designed to increase nuclear readiness, the large-scale exercise involves joint and combined operations to ensure a safe, secure, and effective strategic deterrence force.



Wall’s coordination with U.S. Air Force and Army manned and unmanned close-air-support aircraft demonstrated the feasibility of joint service armed aerial escorts for submarine surfaced operations, improving upon the concept of integrated deterrence and supporting Operation Global Storm.



With an eye to the future, Wall worked with local commands such as Trident Refit Facility – Bangor, Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, and Naval Sea Systems Command, to sustain and modernize the Bangor Submarine Force, balancing current maintenance needs of the existing Ohio-class while preparing for the arrival of the new Columbia-class of submarines.



“This tour with SUBGRU-9 has been the most rewarding of my career,” said Wall. “To the dynamic environment today across our area of interest, to the excellent relationships and outstanding level of performance by members of the teams here today. Our Submarine Force is the most lethal in the world because the PAC Northwest team is rightly focused on supporting the warfighter.”



Nash comes to SUBRGU-9 from Maritime Headquarters and Theater Sustainment, U.S. Pacific Fleet, where he served as director. Over his three-decade-spanning career Nash served at sea as the navigation/operations officer of USS Montpelier (SSN 765), executive officer of USS Key West (SSN 722), and commanding officer USS Wyoming (SSBN 742) (Gold).



Ashore, Nash served as commodore of Submarine Squadron 16 (CSS 16), unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV) and Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) requirements officer for the chief of Naval Operations Submarine Warfare Directorate (N97), deputy chief of staff of Submarine Group 10 (SUBGRU 10), and executive assistant to the vice chairman of the joint chiefs of staff.



His tours ashore include Chief of Naval Operations Submarine Warfare Directorate (N97) as the UUV and TLAM Requirements Officer, Joint Staff (J-8), Submarine Group 10 Deputy Chief of Staff, Submarine Squadron 16 Deputy Commodore, Assistant Director to the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Budget (FMB), and Executive Assistant to the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.



“Our pride runs deep. It stems from a history of submarine engineering and warfighting innovation that began over 125 years ago,” said Nash. “We will strive together to ensure Submarine Group 9 crews have the best training, ready equipment, the most prepared and thoughtful leaders, and the most caring support for their families to continuously sustain deployment of conventional and strategic forces. [We will] be ready to protect our homeland from the depths. “



SUBGRU-9 exercises administrative control authority for assigned submarine commands and units in the Pacific Northwest providing oversight for shipboard training, personnel, supply and material readiness of SSBNs and their crews. SUBGRU-9 is also responsible for nuclear submarines undergoing conversion or overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington.



SUBGRU-9’s subordinate commands include Submarine Readiness Squadron 31, Submarine Squadrons 17 and 19 and eight SSBNs and two SSGNs, and four SSNs homeported in the Pacific Northwest.



-CSG9-